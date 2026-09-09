Al-Ittihad striker George Ilenikhena dropped a strong hint about receiving a Super Eagles invitation ahead of the September break

The Super Eagles are set to face Madagascar and Guinea Bissau in 2027 AFCON qualifiers, plus a friendly against Russia in October

Injuries to Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu in Turkey have opened the door for new faces in Eric Chelle's squad

Al-Ittihad forward George Ilenikhena appears to have signalled his return to the Super Eagles setup, with an Instagram post that coach Eric Chelle reportedly endorsed ahead of Nigeria's September and October international fixtures.

Chelle is expected to name his squad at least two weeks before the matches, with Nigeria kicking off their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign against Madagascar and Guinea Bissau in September, as noted by CAF. A friendly against Russia is also scheduled for October.

George Ilenikhena confirms Super Eagles invitation. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

The Saudi Pro League striker's chances of earning a call-up have improved significantly following injuries to Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu, who were both hurt during matches in Turkey last weekend.

With two of Nigeria's most prominent attacking options sidelined, Chelle faces a reshaped forward line as he prepares for the qualifiers.

Chelle endorses Ilenikhena’s post

Ilenikhena, who plays his club football for Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, had already been mentioned among the candidates under consideration before the injuries. The confirmation, or what many are reading as one, came through a social media post on his Instagram account that Chelle liked, fuelling speculation that the forward has received the nod.

The September window marks the squad's first competitive outing following the Unity Cup and friendly fixtures against Poland and Portugal.

Chelle is now tasked with assembling a group capable of beginning the AFCON qualification phase on a strong note, with the double-header against Madagascar and Guinea Bissau serving as the foundation of Nigeria's campaign.

The absence of Osimhen, who is among Africa's most prolific strikers, will test the depth of options available to the coaching staff. Onuachu's injury compounds the problem further, making the potential inclusion of Ilenikhena a practical necessity as much as a tactical choice.

Charlton confirms Okonkwo’s invitation

Legit.ng previously reported that Charlton confirmed that goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has been invited for the September international break.

Okonkwo made his debut during the 2026 Unity Cup, and Charlton, where he is on loan from Wrexham, confirmed that he has another opportunity.

Source: Legit.ng