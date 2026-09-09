Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor for Lagos State University

Professor Badejo Ayodeji Olawunmi, a Guidance and Counselling expert, holds a PhD from the University of Lagos

The new LASU Vice-Chancellor takes over from Professor Ibijoke Olatunji-Bello, who is retiring after a five-year tenure

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has named Professor Badejo Ayodeji Olawunmi as the new Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), according to a statement released on September 9, 2026.

The announcement was made by Gbenga Omotoso, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy.

Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu Appoints New LASU Vice-Chancellor

Source: Instagram

Who is the new LASU vice-chancellor?

According to Lagos Commisoner for Information, Professor Badejo, whose maiden name is Faji, was born on August 4, 1962. She is a Professor of Guidance and Counselling and holds both a Master of Education degree and a Doctor of Philosophy in Guidance and Counselling, both earned from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Succeeding a retiring VC

Professor Badejo takes over from Professor Ibijoke Olatunji-Bello, who is stepping down from the role after completing a five-year tenure at the helm of the institution.

LASU, established in 1983, is one of Lagos State's flagship public universities, providing tertiary education to thousands of students across multiple faculties.

Source: Legit.ng