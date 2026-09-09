Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu Appoints New LASU Vice-Chancellor
- Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor for Lagos State University
- Professor Badejo Ayodeji Olawunmi, a Guidance and Counselling expert, holds a PhD from the University of Lagos
- The new LASU Vice-Chancellor takes over from Professor Ibijoke Olatunji-Bello, who is retiring after a five-year tenure
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has named Professor Badejo Ayodeji Olawunmi as the new Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), according to a statement released on September 9, 2026.
The announcement was made by Gbenga Omotoso, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy.
Who is the new LASU vice-chancellor?
According to Lagos Commisoner for Information, Professor Badejo, whose maiden name is Faji, was born on August 4, 1962. She is a Professor of Guidance and Counselling and holds both a Master of Education degree and a Doctor of Philosophy in Guidance and Counselling, both earned from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).
Succeeding a retiring VC
Professor Badejo takes over from Professor Ibijoke Olatunji-Bello, who is stepping down from the role after completing a five-year tenure at the helm of the institution.
LASU, established in 1983, is one of Lagos State's flagship public universities, providing tertiary education to thousands of students across multiple faculties.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.