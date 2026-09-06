Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie made a bold declaration about his status in the industry during a recent interview

Edochie addressed claims by fellow actors who believe they are senior to him or on the same professional level

The actor also weighed in on being called a legend, sharing his thoughts on the recognition he receives from fans

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has stirred conversation online after making a striking declaration about how he views himself relative to his colleagues in the Nigerian film industry.

Speaking on comedian Isbae U's online show, 'Curiosity Made Me Ask', Edochie was asked to name his favourite actor. His response was anything but modest. The legendary star said he could not single out a favourite because, in his own assessment, he stands above all of them.

Reactions as Pete Edochie says he has no favourite actor because he's bigger than all of them. Photo credit@peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Edochie on seniority claims by colleagues

The veteran also addressed a subject that has quietly followed him in recent times, fellow actors who have claimed to have started their careers before him. Rather than engage directly, Edochie said he has consistently chosen silence.

"People have been writing that they are older than me in the industry, but I don't respond," he said.

The veteran actor went a step further when asked about those who believe they are on the same professional level as him, issuing what amounted to an open challenge. According to him, MGM evaluated filming efforts in the continent of Africa and only him and John Kani. He added that when he was the only one who did film in Nigeria, and white men flew in, and when he did Merchant of Venice in 1962, he was only 15 years old. He noted that at that time, there was nothing like films; it was only stage, and people would not be chosen if they dont have Shakespeare in their heads.

Pete Edochie speaks about his acting career and his collegues. Photo credit@peteedochie

Source: Instagram

"Whoever said they are of the same level with me should come out and say it. I did Merchant of Venice in 1962, I was only 15 years then", he said.

The comments arrive in the wake of a long-running claim by actor Yemi Solade, who has maintained that he began acting before Edochie, even while acknowledging the latter as a senior colleague in age. Solade reiterated this position during his own appearance on the same show. Edochie, however, did not mention Solade by name at any point during his interview.

On the subject of being regarded as a legend, Edochie said the label is one he welcomes even if its meaning is not entirely clear to him.

"I don't know the definition of people's legend, but I'm glad to be celebrated," he said.

The actor also revealed that acting was not his first calling. He shared that he had already built a professional career before stepping into the industry, eventually retiring from broadcasting as a Director of Programmes.

Here is the Instagram video of Pete Edochie speaking about his ranking in the film industry with Isbae U below:

Fans reacted warmly to the clip online, with many celebrating his confidence and wisdom.

@adakarl1 wrote:

"Daddy you are who you think you are....and more"

@bensonokonkwo_official_ commented:

"A king and more."

@officialmeerah_a shared:

"Ogadagidi for a reason! The Lion himself. Even at his age, his brain is still as sharp as ever. The wisdom, intelligence, eloquence, and depth of knowledge are simply unmatched. Chief Pete Edochie is a living legend no cap. Some men age, but legends only become wiser. Maximum Respect Sir."

@nedumphotography wrote:

"No episode on Curiosity made me ask will beat this. Very informative."

@ezedentertainer1 added:

"I tell people there is a big difference between pride and knowing ur worth. See am here .. he is HIM"

Pete Edochie shares how Alex Ekubo celebrated him

Legit.ng reported that veteran actor Pete Edochie shared an emotional video in honour of the late actor Alexx Ekubo following his funeral. In the tribute, Edochie recalled three memorable occasions when he met Alexx and spoke warmly about the kind gestures the younger actor showed him.

The heartfelt tribute moved fans, who praised Pete Edochie for his touching words and the bond he shared with Alexx. The veteran actor also commended fellow actor IK Ogbonna for his support and friendship.

Source: Legit.ng