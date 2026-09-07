Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo weighed in on the ongoing debate comparing his father, Adebayo Salami, to Pete Edochie

His post came after Pete Edochie's comments about his standing in the industry stirred up heated discussions online

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with mixed reactions to Femi's take on the controversy

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has stepped into the heated debate surrounding the comparison of two of Nigeria's most celebrated screen legends, his father, Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, and veteran actor Pete Edochie.

Femi took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, September 7, 2026, to address the growing online chatter, which had intensified following Pete Edochie's recent comments about his status in the Nigerian film industry.

Netizens compare Pete Edochie with Oga Bello following the former's viral remark on a podcast. Credit: peteedochie/femiadebayosalami/ogabello

Source: Instagram

In his post, Femi urged fans and social media users to celebrate both icons for their individual contributions to Nollywood rather than pit one against the other. His message carried a tone of respect and diplomacy, calling for an end to the toxic rivalry that had begun brewing across timelines.

The actor, who has built a formidable career in his own right, made clear that his father's legacy deserves recognition on its own merits, without being diminished by comparisons. While he acknowledged Pete Edochie's stature, Femi's broader point was that both men are pillars of African cinema and should be celebrated as such.

Femi Adebayo sends message to netizens over comparison between his father and Pete Edochie. Credit: femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

"Ahbeg ooo, give respect to everyone who duly and truly deserves it," he wrote.

His intervention drew considerable attention online, with many users commending him for approaching a sensitive topic with maturity, while others felt he should have stayed out of it entirely.

Femi Adebayo's response to the comparison is below:

A viral tweet comparing Oga Bello to Pete Edochie is below:

Fans React to Femi Adebayo's Post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on Twitter below:

@Adepearlach5 said:

"Yes of course, everyone is doing well on their own. You will become whatever you call yourself, so hyping yourself allowed, I can't blame anyone that decided to hype themselves"

@SodipoAdeyemi wrote:

"I love your intelligence because those who say this today, will use another person to disrespect Oga Bello in future. Ife oju lasan ni, dem be alabosi."

@youngemlax reacted:

"Ba wahala 😂🤣😅 It's so sad that Nigerians on this app have turned Sir. Pete Edochie interview with bae u to a tribal war"

@Richie2106 commented: "Oga Femi, please sit this one out. Just observe."

@Don_gbengah stated:

"Good wisdom for cooling off the toxic comparisons they were starting👌🏽 Legends shld b praised on individual exploits without shading another🫶🏽"

Pete Edochie opens up about his faith

Legit.ng previously reported that Pete Edochie opened up about his belief in Jesus Christ in a recent podcast.

The veteran actor, despite being rooted in tradition, revealed he believes in Christ. Edochie's remark captured attention online.

Source: Legit.ng