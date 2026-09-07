An old video of Pete Edochie greeting the Ooni of Ife resurfaced online on Monday, September 7, 2026, stirring fresh debate

The veteran Nollywood actor was filmed exchanging a warm handshake and chest tap with the monarch rather than bowing or prostrating

The clip split opinions online, with many Nigerians clashing over royal protocol and Igbo traditional customs

A resurfaced video of Pete Edochie meeting the Ooni of Ife has reignited a heated conversation about cultural respect, royal etiquette, and Igbo tradition.

The footage, which began circulating on Instagram on Monday, 7 September 2026, showed the legendary Nollywood actor arriving at an event alongside Kanyo O. Kanyo, with the Ooni already seated at the venue.

Reactions trail video of Pete Edochie greeting Ooni of Ife with a handshake. Photo xcredit@petedochie/@ooniofife

Source: Instagram

The moment the monarch spotted Edochie, he extended his hand forward, and the two exchanged a distinctive handshake before tapping their chests in greeting. The Ooni received the actor with visible warmth throughout the exchange.

A greeting that divided Nigeria

The clip quickly became a flashpoint online, with Nigerians on opposing sides of a cultural debate. One camp argued that prostrating before a king is a universal expectation when meeting royalty, regardless of where you are from.

Pete Edochie seen with Ife monarch in a viral video. Photo credit@peteedochie

Source: Instagram

The other camp pushed back firmly, insisting that titled Igbo elders and chiefs operate under their own customs and are not bound by Yoruba royal protocol, particularly outside Yoruba territory.

Supporters of the veteran actor pointed out that the Ooni himself showed no sign of offence, smiling and leaning into the greeting with apparent ease, which many took as proof that mutual respect was present on both sides.

Here is the Instagram video of Pete Edochie and Ooni of Ife greeting at an event below:

Fans react to the video

The video drew a flood of comments from social media users who weighed in with humour, cultural pride, and strong opinions:

@dorisemmanuel30 commented:

"Bow for who? Person way dey call Mitchy for phone"

@yoursoftigbogirl wrote:

"Titled Igbo chiefs don't bow to anyone. They simply uniquely shake hands"

@olasunkanmiogubbiyi said:

"Oracle dey great oracle Una dey complain"

@brightseajay reacted:

"Bow down to greet who?.... Be like Una dey craze."

@bitches_commando shared:

"Igbo man bow to Yoruba king way no even dey him kingdom..a redcap igbo chief older than the Yoruba king...me sef no go boy to am.. he's not my king"

Pete Edochie speaks about polygamy

Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie shared his perspective on polygamy during an interview with content creator Isbae U, who pressed him on the subject.

While discussing the practice, Pete Edochie recounted the story of his late uncle, who was married to three wives. The veteran actor used his uncle’s experience to illustrate his views on the complexities and challenges that can come with polygamy.

Following the interview, the video quickly went viral on social media, with many viewers connecting the actor’s comments to his son Yul Edochie, who is known for his polygamous marriage. The discussion has since sparked reactions from fans, who have been analysing Pete Edochie’s remarks in relation to his son’s marital situation.

Source: Legit.ng