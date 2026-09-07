Oyemykke weighed in on reports that Regina Daniels has returned to ex-husband Ned Nwoko's home after nearly a year away

The comedian pointed to Regina's elevated lifestyle and connections as reasons she would find it difficult to walk away permanently

Oyemykke also directed a pointed message at Mercy Johnson, whose reaction to the reconciliation news caught people's attention

Popular comedian Oyemykke has shared his take on the reports that actress Regina Daniels has returned to the home of her ex-husband, billionaire politician Ned Nwoko.

In a video he posted to Instagram on Saturday, 5 September 2026, Oyemykke said the news did not surprise him one bit, and admitted it brought him a degree of amusement.

Reactions as Oyemykke addresses Regina Daniels return to Ned Nwoko, sends memo to Mercy Johnson. Photo credit@oyemykke/@regiandaniels

Source: Instagram

"News getting to me is that Regina Daniels has gone back to Pa Ned Nwoko's house. I find this extremely funny, and I'm very happy at the same time," he said.

Why Oyemykke says the return makes sense

According to the content creator, once a woman has experienced a certain level of wealth and influence, it becomes nearly impossible to step back from it.

He argued that Regina had been exposed to some of the most powerful circles in the world through her marriage to Nwoko, and that adjusting to a different kind of life would be no small feat.

Regina Daniels continues trending over alleged return to ex-husband. Photo credit@reginadaniels

Source: Instagram

"She has married one of the most successful, respectable men in this country. The test board has gone up. The levels have gone up," he said, adding that life in Lagos is costly and that maintaining her lifestyle would require the kind of resources Nwoko provides.

He also expressed genuine warmth about the reunion, saying he was glad the mother had been reunited with her children after what he described as nearly a year apart.

"I'm happy she's with her children. I'm happy she's back in the house. The Lord is good," he said, before cautioning people against interfering in marital matters.

Oyemykke's message to Regina Daniels' bestie

Oyemykke reserved a special mention for the actress's friend, who fans claimed is Mercy Johnson, whose apparent response to the reconciliation drew attention online.

Without spelling out the full details, he suggested that those who had anticipated a different outcome, including those who "rushed to buy television," would now have to reckon with how events unfolded.

Here is the Instagram video of Oyemykke speaking about Regina Daniels and her husband below:

The video quickly gained traction, with many Nigerians weighing in on the situation:

@akeemy_milano wrote:

"The lifestyle cost oooooo"

@emmanuel_friday_20 commented:

"1000 Advisers 0 Helpers"

@tifexclusive said:

"Mercy Johnson eye don see shege. And na sisterly love o."

@biyiadeite observed:

"This na why dating a lady wey Yahoo Boys don date before na extreme sport."

@kelechicasmir added:

"To be honest Na Mercy Johnson I pity pass, small pikin leave her husband house for small vacation!! You rush go buy am Television with DSTV"

VDM reacts to Regina Daniels' viral video

Legit.ng reported that controversial social commentator Verydarkman (VDM) reacted to a post by Destiny Daniels, the sister of actress Regina Daniels, explaining why the actress was recently spotted at her estranged husband Ned Nwoko’s residence.

In his reaction, VDM stated that he had earned the right to advise Senator Ned Nwoko, while praising the lawmaker for the way he treated Regina during their marriage.

The social commentator also aimed at members of Regina’s family, accusing their influence of contributing to the breakdown of the actress’s marriage to Ned Nwoko.

Source: Legit.ng