A 32-year-old man was arrested in Ebonyi State for allegedly posing as JAMB Registrar Prof. Segun Aina on WhatsApp, Truecaller and LinkedIn

The suspect and his accomplices allegedly demanded between N900,000 and N3 million from victims as fees to secure government and JAMB contracts

Police made a curious discovery during the investigation, recovering an ATM card and SIM registered in the name of a deceased person

A 32-year-old man, Nwogba Arinze, has been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force for allegedly impersonating the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Segun Aina, to defraud members of the public.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, made the disclosure on Wednesday while parading suspects at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

A 32-year-old suspect was arrested in Ebonyi. Police traced the scheme across four states. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

He said Arinze was picked up on August 27 in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, following a petition by the JAMB Registrar himself and a subsequent probe by the Police Intelligence, Operations and Investigation Unit (PIOIU).

According to Iniedu, investigators traced the operation across four states, the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Anambra, and Ebonyi, before making the arrest, Punch reported.

How the JAMB impersonation scheme worked

Iniedu said the suspect and his accomplices created accounts using Prof. Aina's name, photograph, and official title on WhatsApp, Truecaller, and LinkedIn without authorisation. Through these platforms, they reportedly persuaded victims that they could help secure government and JAMB-related contracts.

"The suspect and his accomplices allegedly created and operated a telephone number with the name, image and office of the JAMB Registrar on WhatsApp, Truecaller and LinkedIn without authorisation," Iniedu said.

Victims were asked to pay between N900,000 and N3 million as processing fees or as purported bribes to influence officials of the Federal Ministry of Education.

The investigation, which was authorised by Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu, has established a prima facie case against Arinze for criminal conspiracy, online impersonation, identity theft, and online fraud — offences that contravene Sections 14(2), 22(B), 22(3) and 27 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, as amended.

Curious discovery and second suspect

During the investigation, police recovered an Access Bank ATM card belonging to a deceased individual, Edeh Chimezie Benedict, whose account was allegedly used to receive proceeds from the fraud, Nation reported.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Ebonyi for allegedly posing as the JAMB Registrar online. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

An Airtel SIM card registered in the same deceased person's name and a burial poster were also found among the items recovered.

A second principal suspect, Nnabuife Nwekpa of Onitsha, Anambra State, remains at large. Iniedu said the Force has commenced moves to declare Nwekpa wanted.

The police spokesperson used the occasion to warn Nigerians that the JAMB Registrar does not award contracts or request payments through WhatsApp or any social media platform.

"All official JAMB communications are conducted only through verified channels," he said.

Iniedu urged members of the public who receive suspicious messages or payment requests purportedly from the JAMB Registrar or other government officials to verify such claims before parting with any money.

Anyone with information about the fleeing suspect was advised to report to the nearest police station. Arinze is expected to be arraigned once administrative procedures are completed.

Lagos fake lawyer arrested

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a suspected fake lawyer, identified as Godwin Eguabor, has been arrested while representing a client in a magistrate court in the Badagry area of Lagos State.

Eguabor’s arrest unfolded during a court session on Wednesday after Atule Elchors, vice-chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Badagry branch, raised concerns about his legitimacy.

Source: Legit.ng