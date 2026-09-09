Miss Austria 2024 Lucia Sisic passed away at 22, shocking the beauty pageant world

Mission Austria announced her death in a Facebook tribute signed by CEO Kerstin Rigger

Sisic had been open about her congenital heart condition and remained the reigning titleholder at the time of her death

Lucia Sisic, the reigning Miss Austria 2024, has died at the age of 22. The beauty queen had lived with a congenital heart condition throughout her life, though no official cause of death has been confirmed.

Mission Austria, the organisation that oversees both the Miss Austria and Mister Austria pageants, broke the news on its Facebook page on Tuesday in an emotional tribute.

Mission Austria announces the death of Miss Austria queen Lucia Sisic. Credit: luciasisic

Source: Instagram

"It is with great shock and deep sorrow that we have learned of the passing of our Miss Austria 2024, Lucia Sisic," the organisation wrote, describing her as "a wonderful young woman."

Tributes Pour In for Lucia Sisic

The statement, signed by Mission Austria CEO Kerstin Rigger and her husband Jörg, expressed heartfelt condolences to everyone who knew and loved Sisic.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, and all those close to her during this difficult time," the tribute read, adding that Sisic "will always remain a part of our Miss Austria family."

Sisic was crowned Miss Austria in 2024 and had held the title continuously since then, as the organisation had not staged a subsequent competition. She was, at the time of her passing, still the reigning titleholder.

Before her death, late Miss Austria beauty queen Lucia Sisic was open about her health. Credit: uciasisic

Source: Instagram

Sisic Was Open About Her Health

Despite her public-facing role, Sisic never shied away from discussing the health challenges she faced. In 2024, she took to Instagram to express gratitude to the paediatric medical team that supported her as she was growing up, giving her followers a candid glimpse into the ongoing nature of her condition.

Her openness about her struggles resonated with many who followed her journey, and her ability to thrive in the public eye while managing a serious health condition made her story particularly compelling.

Sisic's death has left the Austrian beauty pageant community in mourning, with Mission Austria's tribute reflecting the depth of the loss felt by those who worked alongside her.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the federal government sent a message to Nigerians in support of Soye during the 73rd Miss World grand finale in Vietnam.

Chidimma Adetshina bows out of pageantry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Chidimma Adetshina revealed her decision to permanently step away from beauty pageants.

Adetshina, who emerged as the first runner-up to Denmark's Victoria Kjær Theilvig at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico, disclosed her desire to focus on her education.

During a press conference, Chidimma reaffirmed her decision, stating that she had done her best.

Source: Legit.ng