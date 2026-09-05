An Abu Dhabi court ordered a man to pay Dh51,000 after he was found guilty of assault and promoting sin under UAE law

The case began when a husband discovered his wife inside the defendant's vehicle, and a physical confrontation broke out between the two men

A criminal court had earlier convicted the defendant and sentenced him to two months in prison, suspended for three years, plus fines totalling Dh30,000

An Abu Dhabi court has ordered a man to pay Dh51,000 in compensation to a husband who was assaulted after discovering his wife inside the defendant's car, with no lawful relationship between the two.

The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court issued the ruling after finding that the defendant's conduct had caused the husband material and moral harm.

UAE court orders compensation for man after founding his wife in another man's car Photo Credit: Getty Images

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The claimant, described in court records as an Asian national, said the defendant physically attacked him during a confrontation that broke out after he found his wife with the man inside his vehicle. Medical documents submitted to the court confirmed the injuries he sustained.

Criminal conviction laid the groundwork

Before the civil case was heard, a criminal court had already convicted the defendant on two charges: assault and promoting sin, an offence under UAE law. He was sentenced to two months in prison, suspended for three years, and ordered to pay separate fines of Dh10,000 for the assault and Dh20,000 for promoting sin.

The civil court relied on that earlier criminal verdict when determining liability, noting that the defendant's wrongdoing had already been established. What remained for the civil court to assess was the extent of the damage and whether it was directly caused by his actions.

Court considers impact on marriage and children

The court found that the husband had incurred medical costs and endured physical pain, emotional suffering and reputational damage as a result of the incident.

Beyond personal injury, the court also weighed the broader consequences for the man's family. It said the defendant's conduct had shown disrespect for the marital bond and prevailing social customs, and had played a part in the breakdown of the marriage, with knock-on effects for the couple's children.

Taking all of this into account, the court ordered the defendant to pay Dh51,000 in combined material and moral compensation, along with court fees and associated expenses.

Source: Legit.ng