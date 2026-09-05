Toyin Abraham announced a new movie release date, with fans of Funke Akindele accusing her of copying their favourite's concept

The two Nollywood actresses have allegedly been at odds for some time and are said to currently not be on speaking terms

Supporters on both sides took to social media on Friday, September 4, 2026, to weigh in on the brewing December box office showdown

December is shaping up to be a battleground for Nollywood, and the conversation around it started well before any trailer dropped.

Fans erupted online on Friday, September 4, 2026, after Toyin Abraham announced the release date for her upcoming film, with supporters of fellow actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele quickly accusing her of lifting the concept from Akindele's 2025 movie project.

Reactions as Toyin Abraham accused of copying Funke Akindele’s movie as she announces the release date for her new film. Photo credit@toyinabraham/@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The accusations came thick and fast across social media. One user claimed that "Toyin Abraham is such a copycat, and I know she did it intentionally so that she can be dragged. I hope people don't fall for it; such an irritant."

Another person known as AjibolaLateefat on X added: "Omg that other producer copies Funke Akindele every time like you just know she turned on her post notification for Funke Akindele's post."

Toyin Abraham's fans hit back at critics

Toyin's own fans, however, hit back and challenged critics directly: "People saying she copied Funke Akindele. Bring out the Funke Akindele video she copied? Ko kin suyin ni??" Meanwhile, Zainab_Folasade on X argued that the backlash was coordinated: "Toyin will post her project, they'll swarm her post telling her she's copying and not original. They are doing it on her post right now but will come here and act like people are just talking out of nowhere."

Toyin Abraham trends over new movie. Photo credit@toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

December rivalry between Toyin and Funke

The two actresses, who are reportedly not on speaking terms, have long been the subject of rivalry narratives within the Nigerian film industry. Their projects releasing around the same festive period have only intensified that perception among fans on both sides.

Here is the Instagram post about the two high-grossing actresses and their alleged feud below:

What fans are saying about the two

Reactions across Instagram captured a wide range of opinions:

@alafinofogun_:

"Toyin made her video in London on the 7th or 8th of August while Funke dropped hers on the 10th tell me what exactly did she do to you guys?"

@moon_fxroy:

"They aren't in same level. Stop the comparing them. One is the pacesetters and the other one takes INSPIRATION from the pacesetter. Such is life. People take inspiration from who they wish to be like"

@farikoks:

"I am definitely watching both cos I love the two of them"

@hilarymaduba:

"This comparison is unnecessary. They're both amazing women doing amazing things. Let's appreciate and celebrate them."

@mhedeytalkz: "If she copied hers, it only means she likes the concept and appreciates it enough to recreate it, just the way you people copy templates and concepts from Pinterest and other design apps. Ire o."

@zani_daniells: "You all should rest. If Coca-Cola satisfied all of us, do you think there will be Pepsi?…If all your mothers were the only ones selling pepper, who would sell tomatoes?"

Toyin Abraham celebrates Funke Akindele

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham celebrated the remarkable achievement of her colleague and former industry rival, Funke Akindele, after the latter’s movie grossed N1 billion at the Nigerian box office.

Reflecting on their journey in the movie industry, Toyin recalled a time when she and Funke were considered rivals, admitting that their competition became intense enough for both actresses to “splash dirt and dust” along the way.

However, in a show of admiration and sportsmanship, Toyin described Funke as the winner, celebrating the milestone and praying for her continued success.

Source: Legit.ng