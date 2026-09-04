The High Court of Lagos State issued an interim order against actress Lizzy Anjorin Lawal over her social media activity targeting a family

Justice Y.A Adesanya granted the order on Wednesday, September 2, following an application by Priscilla Ojo Mkambala and her family

The court order covers Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, with fans celebrating the legal move against the actress

A Lagos court has stepped in to put a legal stop to actress Lizzy Anjorin Lawal's online activity targeting Priscilla Ojo Mkambala and her family.

The High Court of Lagos State issued an interim order on Wednesday, September 2, restraining Lizzy Anjorin from publishing, posting, circulating, uploading, or broadcasting pictures of Priscilla and her husband Juma Mussa Mkambala's son, Rakeem Mkambala, across any of her social media platforms.

Reactions as Lagos High Court bars Lizzy Anjorin from posting content about Priscilla Ojo's family. Photo credit@itspriscy/@lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

The presiding judge, Justice Y.A Adesanya, granted the order following a formal application brought before the court by Priscilla Ojo Mkambala, Juma Mussa Mkambala, and Rakeem Mkambala as joint applicants.

What the court order covers

Beyond photos of the child, Justice Adesanya's ruling goes further, barring Lizzy Anjorin and anyone acting on her behalf from broadcasting, publishing, or posting editorials about the applicants on the social media accounts listed in the order. The platforms specifically named include Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Priscilla Ojo takes court action against Lizzy Anjorin. Photo credit@itspriscy

Source: Instagram

Recall that Lizzy Anjorin has been on Priscilla and her family's case, dragging them into her feud with Iyabo Ojo.

Here is the Instagram post about the action taken against Lizzy Anjorin below:

Fans react to the court order

The news drew strong reactions online, with many followers of the Mkambala family celebrating the development.

@brendycham commented:

"It's high time. Good job. Na Rakeem go finally take her to jail "

@favyora._ wrote:

"It's giving don't play with my family .if you've been doing it for my mom don't mess with my family."

@strandsbyabiola.ngbackup reacted:

"Even Rakeem sue her. I love it. Let's hope she adhere to it if not kirikiri straight "

@ella__emmanuel shared:

"Very good she can now start talking about herself or her own children."

@hey___ova stated:

"I love this!!! She felt like she could do whatever and nothing can be done to her.. finally a stop to all her nonsense"

@bami_delee_ added:

"I'm not my mom… Face my mom. But exclude me and my new family. Agbaya ni Lizzy onifo lorun yen"

Lizzy Anjorin Sprays Iyabo Ojo in Clip

Legit.ng previously reported that an old video of Iyabo Ojo and her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, resurfaced online amid their messy feud. In the clip, the two were at an event where Lizzy was seen joyfully spraying money on Iyabo as they both danced together.

Iyabo Ojo’s reaction in the video trended, and fans shared their opinions, expressing curiosity about what went wrong between the two.

Source: Legit.ng