JAMB released the 2026 UTME results for underage and exceptional candidates who completed the board's required evaluation process

Candidates below 16 years old by September 30, 2026 fall under the underage category and face additional assessment steps before admission

Results can be checked via the JAMB e-Facility portal or by SMS to 55019 or 66019 using the registered phone number

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results of candidates classified as underage or exceptional candidates.

The development gives eligible candidates access to their scores after undergoing the evaluation process required by JAMB.

Eligible candidates classified as underage or exceptional have completed the evaluation process required by JAMB. Photo credit: jamb_hq

Source: Twitter

Here are the key things underage candidates need to know:

1. Who qualifies as an underage candidate?

Candidates who will be below 16 years old by September 30, 2026, are classified under the underage or exceptional category.

JAMB said their UTME results would only be released after they completed the required evaluation process.

2. How to check the 2026 UTME result online

Candidates whose results have been released can check their scores through the JAMB e-Facility portal by following these steps:

Visit the JAMB e-Facility portal.

Log in with the email address and password used during registration.

Select “Check UTME Examination Results” or the relevant result-checking option on the dashboard.

Enter the required information if prompted.

Submit the details to access the result.

If released, the candidate’s UTME score and subject breakdown will be displayed.

3. What if the result shows “No Result Yet”?

Candidates who see “No Result Yet” should not panic, as the result may still be undergoing the evaluation or processing applicable to underage candidates.

4. How to check the result by SMS

Candidates can also check their UTME results by sending UTMERESULT via SMS to 55019 or 66019 using the phone number linked to their UTME registration.

5. What is JAMB’s admission age requirement?

JAMB’s general admission requirement is that candidates must be 16 years old by September 30, 2026.

However, exceptionally talented candidates below the required age may be considered through JAMB’s special assessment process.

6. What happens to high-scoring underage candidates?

Underage candidates who achieve the required high score may be invited for further assessment before their results are fully processed.

7. Does getting a UTME result mean automatic admission?

No. The release of a UTME result does not automatically guarantee admission. Underage candidates must still meet JAMB’s admission requirements and, where applicable, complete the required special assessment process.

JAMB introduces facial verification for UTME candidates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that JAMB announced plans to introduce Facial Biometric Verification for the UTME as part of reforms under new Registrar Professor Segun Aina.

The Board said it would partner with NIMC to match candidates' live facial images against their identity records during exams. JAMB disclosed that facial verification could replace fingerprint authentication and OTPs within the next two to three years.

Source: Legit.ng