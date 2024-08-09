Regina Daniels has been sighted doing the Gen Z vibes with her younger sister Destiny in an adorable video

In the clip, she was dancing sweetly with Destiny, her younger sister, and she ranted that Destiny makes do the vibes

The recording sparked reactions from fans of the actress as they shared their hot takes about it in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has sparked reactions with what she was doing with her sister, Destiny, in a viral video on TikTok.

The mother of two, who reached out to some women recently, was seen with Destiny, her sister, doing the Gen Z vibes online.

Regina Daniels and sister dance in sweet clip. Photo credit @regina.daniels/@destiny.daniels001

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the clip, Daniels said that her sister made her behave like a Gen Z baddie.

The two sisters were dressed in real Gen Z baddies' outfits. They were wearing jeans trousers pulled a little above their waist with a strapless tops.

Recall that the movie star was sighted weeks ago vibing and dancing to Rema's 'March Am'. The dance video also sparked reactions among her fans then.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to Daniel's dance video

Netizens has trailed the dance video made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@Betterlife:

"Tomorrow tie rapper con talk again."

@Larrysmart gist:

"See person wey dey advise us."

@HOPE:

"She dey do like person wey dey do scissors."

@ruthnma1:

"Na tattoo I dey see so."

@LAST BORN:

"Regina ynash dn dy small ooo Abi ned no gree give her money dy maintain am because country hard Regina the adviser ."

@nara:

"Like say you no be gen z too."

@Debbie:

"Destiny is so pretty."

@___Nuel:

"See person wey advice us last week."

@offical Franknation:

"See person way dey advise Nigeria say no to poverty."

@Shantel diamond:

"Wetin you suppose dey do with young guy be this ."

Ned Nwoko praises Wife

Legit.ng had reported that Senator Nwoko had showered praises on his last wife, Regina Daniels, for what she did for him before they both stepped out.

The couple attended the first Anioma community meeting together, as the actress shared a video from the event.

While addressing the attendees, her husband said he was sick, but his wife made him stand up from the bed to be at the function.

Source: Legit.ng