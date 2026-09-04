Bandits attacked Girkau and neighbouring communities in Kebbe LGA, Sokoto State, on Thursday evening, killing five people

Three people were injured, and residents, including young boys, girls, and a vigilante member, were abducted during the raid

The attack came days after bandits imposed a ₦40 million levy on Kebbe town, raising fresh alarm over security in the area

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Sokoto State - No fewer than five persons were killed, three sustained injuries, and an unspecified number of livestock were rustled during armed bandits' invasion in Sokoto State.

The state police spokesperson, Ahmed Rufai, said the bandits attacked Girkau and surrounding communities in Girkau Ward.

As reported by Channels Television, Rufai added that the command was still gathering full details on the incident while security agencies continued efforts to address the ongoing challenges facing the affected communities.

What happened in Girkau Ward

Local sources said the attackers moved through multiple communities within Girkau Ward, killing one person each in Dukura and Jabga.

The gunmen were said to have remained in the Girkau community for several hours before withdrawing, taking a large number of cattle with them.

Beyond the killings, several residents were abducted during the raid, among them young boys and girls.

A vigilante member was also seized after the attackers stripped him of his locally made firearm. The exact number of persons taken remains unconfirmed.

The attack followed a separate incident earlier in the week when bandits were reported to have imposed a ₦40m levy on Kebbe town on Tuesday afternoon, a move that has deepened fears among residents about the worsening security situation across the local government area.

Residents call for more security

Affected communities have called on authorities to increase security deployments in the area and carry out more sustained operations to prevent further killings, abductions, and livestock theft.

Rufai said the command was still compiling information as security agencies worked to respond to the situation.

Bandits kill 8 farmers, injure 5 others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that armed bandits stormed the Ghandi community in Rabah LGA, Sokoto State, on Sunday afternoon, opening fire on farmers.

DSP Ahmed Rufai confirmed that 8 farmers were killed and 5 others sustained gunshot injuries.

A local source alleged the assault was a retaliatory strike after security agencies killed some members of the bandit group in recent operations.

Source: Legit.ng