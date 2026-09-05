Jay-Z stopped his London concert mid-show to dedicate a special birthday moment to Beyoncé in front of a packed stadium crowd

The rapper noted it was also the 20th anniversary of Beyoncé's B-Day album, adding extra significance to the celebration

A fan-shot video of the touching tribute went viral after DJ Nasty shared it on Instagram on 4 September 2026

Jay-Z brought his London concert to a standstill to celebrate something far more personal than a setlist: his wife Beyoncé's birthday.

Fan-shot footage captured inside a packed London stadium on 4 September 2026 shows the rapper pausing mid-performance to address the crowd, asking them to join him in singing happy birthday to Beyoncé.

Reactions as Jay-Z pauses London concert to wish Beyoncé happy birthday with fireworks. Photo credit@beyonce

Source: Instagram

Fireworks lit up the night sky overhead as the moment unfolded, with the on-screen caption reading "JAY-Z wishes Beyoncé a Happy Birthday from London!"

The video, shared by DJ Nasty on Instagram, quickly spread across social media and warmed hearts worldwide.

Jay-Z celebrates B-Day anniversary

Before leading the crowd in song, Jay-Z pointed out that the night carried double significance. "It's the 20th anniversary of B-Day," he told the audience, referencing Beyoncé's fifth studio album.

Fans sing for Beyoncé on her birthday at a London concert. Photo credit@beyonce

Source: Instagram

He then rallied the entire stadium to sing happy birthday, adding: "The only thing I'm actually for tonight is if we can all just sing happy birthday."

Despite the roaring crowd, he kept it playful, saying: "Happy Birthday, Dear Bey before wrapping up with "That's birthday love."

The moment resonated deeply with fans online, many of whom described it as a rare and genuine display of affection from one of music's most iconic couples.

Here is the Instagram video of Jay-Z marking his wife's birthday on the stage below:

Fans react to the viral birthday moment

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from fans below:

@izzyochoa2 wrote:

"They was not happy birthdaying loud enough for me!!!!!"

@reallifeblackbarb reacted:

"I would've hollered my whole throat out I love that lady."

@allfrosteverything shared:

"They was not in formation but it's ok lol. HAPPY BDAY BEY!!!"

@markitat commented:

"So which means she's gonna perform in Paris that's why I'm gonna be there!!!!"

@doreen.edgar.3 said:

"Hov&B is the world power couple."

@marquilaray31 wrote:

"Amazing the Littlest things Matter they have so much together and have Traveled and performed all over the World They dont have to do to much all the time This was COOL"

Beyonce sings like Yemi Alade

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported a video of Beyonce that trended on the Nigerian social media space. The reason for this was owing to the sound of Beyonce's voice in the song, which was similar to that of Nigerian singer Yemi Alade in an old video.

The video sparked reactions as some Nigerians claimed the international artist attempted to imitate the Afrobeat genre.

Source: Legit.ng