New Zealand Immigration has released the full eligibility requirements for the Pathway Student Visa, which allows foreign students to study up to three courses consecutively

The visa permits a stay of up to five years, making it one of the longer student visa options available in New Zealand

Applicants must satisfy 12 separate conditions covering finances, health, character, and genuine intent before the visa can be granted

New Zealand's immigration authority has published the full list of conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy to qualify for the country's Pathway Student Visa, a permit that allows holders to study up to three consecutive courses and remain in the country for as long as five years.

The details are available on the official New Zealand Immigration website, which outlines both the duration of the visa and the requirements applicants must meet before approval.

Foreign students must meet 12 conditions to qualify for New Zealand’s special 5-year visa. Photo Credit: Michael Bradley

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What the New Zealand Pathway Student Visa offers

Unlike a standard single-course student visa, the Pathway Student Visa is designed for students who intend to complete a structured series of programmes, one after the other, at approved pathway education providers.

The visa may be issued to expire no more than three months after the final programme of study is completed, all within the maximum five-year window. Holders whose passports expire before the study end date may receive a shorter stay.

New Zealand: The 12 conditions applicants must meet

New Zealand Immigration has set out 12 conditions that every applicant must satisfy to be eligible:

1. Have a pathway offer of place from a pathway education provider or providers.

2. Have enough money to pay tuition fees.

3. Have enough money to cover living expenses during the stay, or have an acceptable sponsor.

4. Be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and live with that person while studying, if aged under 10 and not living in an approved school hostel.

5. Provide evidence that practical work experience is part of the course, where required.

6. Provide information about holidays and the course, and have written permission if planning to work.

7. Show proof of passing the course and meeting attendance requirements, if already holding a student visa.

8. Be in good health.

9. Be of good character.

10. Have a genuine reason for coming to New Zealand.

11. Have full medical and travel insurance for the entire length of the stay.

12. Have plans to leave New Zealand at the end of the stay.

The requirement for genuine intent is consistent with New Zealand's broader immigration policy, which asks applicants to demonstrate that their purpose for entering the country aligns with the visa category being applied for. The insurance condition applies for the full duration of the stay rather than just the initial period of travel.

Applicants must secure their pathway offer of place before submitting a visa application, as the offer from an approved provider is the foundational document for the entire process.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had shared how long foreigners on a student visa can remain in the country.

Countries eligible for New Zealand indefinite residence visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had named only four countries eligible for a special visa that allows indefinite residence.

It is a scheme that grants successful applicants the right to live, work and study in the country indefinitely.

A total of 650 visa spots are on offer for the 2026 ballot, distributed across the four nations through fixed annual quotas

Source: Legit.ng