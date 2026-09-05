A public commentator praised Governor Abdullahi Sule after he disclosed Nasarawa State's monthly revenue jumped from ₦4.5bn to ₦16bn after fuel subsidy removal

Governor Sule said his administration launched over ₦90bn in infrastructure projects and a planned ₦30bn Cassava Industrial City in Kokona without borrowing

The SSG, Dr. Labaran Shuaibu Magaji, also received special commendation for his role in coordinating the administration's governance activities

A public commentator, S. A. Sani Ahmad Zangina, has praised Nasarawa state governor Abdullahi A. Sule for what he described as purposeful and transparent leadership, following the governor's public disclosure of the state's revenue figures and how the funds are being spent.

Zangina said Sule's approach deserved recognition and should serve as a model for other governors across Nigeria.

Governor Abdullahi Sule revealed that monthly revenue surged from ₦4.5bn to ₦16bn post-fuel subsidy removal. Photo credit: Abdullahi Sule

Source: Twitter

Nasarawa revenue more than tripled after subsidy removal

Governor Sule revealed that before the federal government removed the fuel subsidy, Nasarawa State was receiving between ₦3.8 billion and ₦4.5 billion per month from the federation account.

That figure has since climbed to between ₦14 billion and ₦16 billion monthly. The governor added that his administration has channelled the increased funds into development projects without taking on new debt.

Infrastructure spending has been a major priority, with projects reportedly worth more than ₦90 billion under way. These include road construction aimed at connecting rural communities and improving access to Lafia, the state capital.

Cassava city and industrial push

Beyond roads, the administration is working to position Nasarawa as an industrial hub. A centrepiece of this effort is a planned ₦30 billion Cassava Industrial City in Kokona, which is expected to create jobs and boost incomes for local farmers. The state has also set up four rice processing mills and one cassava processing centre, with ongoing efforts to bring in private investors for cassava farming and sugar production.

Another project highlighted in the commendation is the new Nasarawa State Secretariat, which brings about 11 ministries under one roof and runs on a one-megawatt solar power plant.

Zangina also extended praise to the Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State, Dr. Labaran Shuaibu Magaji, SAN, citing his work from his earlier role as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice through to his current position.

He described Dr. Magaji as central to coordinating government activities and communicating policy decisions.

"If more states can combine transparency, prudent management of public resources, infrastructure development, industrialisation and competent administration, Nigeria will be better positioned to achieve faster and more sustainable development," Zangina wrote.

Nasarawa: Sule sacks 5 aides

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State dismissed eight Special Advisers and replaced them with nine new appointments, continuing a broad cabinet reshuffle that began two days earlier when six commissioners lost their positions.

Shuaibu Magaji Labaran, the Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government, said the governor described the move as part of a continuing effort to strengthen service delivery across the state.

Source: Legit.ng