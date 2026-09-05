• The German government has published rules on how long foreign students can remain in the country on a study residence permit

• Students who finish their degree can apply for a permit extension of up to 18 months to search for skilled work in Germany

• International students are also allowed to work a set number of hours or days each year while studying in Germany

Germany has revealed the conditions under which foreign students can stay in the country, including how long their residence permits last and what happens after they graduate.

According to information published by the German government, residence permits issued for study purposes are typically valid for two years at first.

Germany states the stay period for foreign students with a student residence permit. Photo Credit: Tobias Schwartz

Source: Getty Images

Students who have not completed their degree within that period can apply to renew the permit for another two years.

Working while studying in Germany

During their time at university, international students are permitted to work up to 140 full days or 280 half days per year.

Alternatively, they may work up to 20 hours per week. There is no time limit placed on how long students can take part-time jobs alongside their studies.

What happens after graduation in Germany

Students who complete their degree are not required to leave Germany immediately. They can apply for a job-seeker residence permit under Section 20 (1) No. 1 of the Residence Act (AufenthG), which allows them to remain in Germany for up to 18 months while looking for skilled employment.

During this job-search period, graduates are free to work in any occupation. Once they secure a qualified position, they can apply to convert their residence permit into either a skilled worker residence permit or an EU Blue Card, both of which allow for longer-term legal stay in Germany.

The information is part of a broader guide the German government maintains for international students and skilled workers considering a move to Germany.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had offered work visa routes to foreigners without German qualification recognition.

Countries allowed to work in Germany without visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had announced 31 countries whose citizens do not need a visa to work legally in the country.

Citizens of these countries can enter Germany, take up employment, and establish residency without going through the standard visa application process.

Citizens from countries outside this list, including Nigeria and other African nations, are still required to apply for the appropriate visa or residence permit before they can legally work in Germany.

Source: Legit.ng