The family of Malam Jamiu Yaakub announced his passing, describing him as a man of great character, integrity, and humility

Yaakub served as Chairman of NASFAT Abobo and spent much of his life teaching and nurturing students in his community

The family thanked NASFAT Kogi Central, Islamic scholars, and well-wishers who travelled from various locations to support them

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Abobo, Kogi State - The family of Malam Jamiu Yaakub, an Islamic scholar and retired teacher, on Friday, October 2, 2026, announced his death.

Legit.ng learnt that Yaakub, the Naibu Imam (Deputy Imam) of Abobo Central Mosque, Kogi State, died on Wednesday night, September 30, 2026.

Family confirms the death of one of NASFAT's leaders, Malam Jamiu Yaakub. Photo credit: @tathagata2

Source: Twitter

In a statement released by the family, Yaakub was remembered for his strong personal character.

He was also praised for his commitment to justice, humility and integrity throughout his life.

'Yaakub remembered for leadership'

Yaakub spent a considerable portion of his adult life in the classroom, shaping the lives of students before retiring from active teaching. Beyond the school environment, he took on a broader role as a community leader, contributing to the growth of Islam and fostering unity among those around him.

The deceased served as the Chairman of NASFAT Abobo, a position the family said he occupied with sincerity, dedication and a strong sense of responsibility.

NASFAT groups support Yaakub’s burial

The family used the statement to acknowledge the outpouring of support that accompanied the funeral arrangements. It singled out NASFAT Kogi Central, particularly the Abobo branch, as well as other NASFAT groups from several local government areas, for their coordination and assistance during this period.

Furthermore, gratitude was extended to friends, fellow Islamic scholars and well-wishers who made the journey from different parts of the country to attend the funeral rites and stand with the bereaved family.

Closing the statement with prayers, the family asked God to forgive Yaakub's shortcomings and grant him paradise.

Yaakub's family's statement partly read:

"Indeed, Allah gives and Allah takes, and His decision is the best. We pray that Allah (SWT) forgives his shortcomings, grants him Al-Jannatul Firdaus, and gives his family, students, and the entire community the strength and patience to bear this great loss."

Read the full public notice announcing Jamiu Yaakub's death, accompanied by his photo, below via the Facebook post:

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Sheikh Gbajabiamila passed away at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

His son, Ibikunle Lateef, broke the news on his Facebook page, confirming the death of the renowned Islamic cleric. The late Sheikh was buried on the day of his death at Iponri Central Mosque, in accordance with Islamic burial rites.

Source: Legit.ng