A photo from Olu Jacobs' Wednesday night tribute showed his son Soji alongside his estranged wife, Blessing Douglas, and their daughter

The two were seen standing far apart from each other in the group photo, despite their daughter standing between them

Fans noticed the visible distance between Soji and Blessing, and reactions poured in on Instagram

A photograph from the tribute night held in honour of late veteran actor Olu Jacobs has set tongues wagging online, after his son Soji and Soji's estranged wife, Blessing Douglas, were photographed together at the event.

Olu Jacobs passed away after a prolonged battle with Lewy body dementia (DLB), a progressive degenerative brain disease. His family organised a night of tribute on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, as preparations for his burial continue.

Reactions as Olu Jacobs’ son Soji and estranged wife’s pose at late actor’s tribute night. Photo credit@mrjacobsjnr/@blessingdouglas

Source: Instagram

The image, which circulated on Instagram that same evening, captured both of the late actor's sons, Soji and Gbenga, posing alongside Blessing and their daughter. All those pictured wore white, in keeping with the celebratory tone of the evening.

Soji and Blessing's body language grabs attention

What caught the eye of many who came across the photo was the noticeable gap between Soji and Blessing.

Olu Jacobs’ son Soji and estranged wife meet at Olu Jacobs ' tribute night. Photo credit@mrjacobsjnr

Source: Instagram

Despite their young daughter standing between them, the estranged couple appeared to keep their distance from each other throughout the frame.

The contrast between the warm family setting and the apparent tension between the ex-couple was not lost on fans, who quickly took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Here is the Instagram video of the estranged couple at the tribute night:

Fans react to the tribute night photo

Here are some of the reactions below:

@fasholaolajumoke commented:

"They are divorced. She still has some grudges towards him I think."

@omowunmigal said:

"Torrrr she for kuku no climb stage."

@nwokejinkiru wrote:

"Her body dey fear to move? Den why did she take a photo mtchewwww."

@nuria_cita reacted:

"Is she avoiding to touch her daughter? Madam go closer nau."

47-year-old video of Olu Jacobs in romantic movie scene

Legit.ng also reported that Tunde Ednut shared a 47-year-old movie featuring Nollywood veteran Olu Jacobs.

The social media blogger shared a scene from an epic film showing Olu in a cosy sitting room setting with a white lady.

What interested many was the Nigerian accent Olu Jacobs used in delivering his lines.

Source: Legit.ng