Femi Adebayo took to Twitter on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, to share a message about veteran actor Taiwo Hassan's cancer battle

The actor said Ogogo's family is not seeking financial help but urgently needs medical direction and specialist recommendations

Fans and public figures responded to the appeal, with some pointing to specific cancer treatment centres abroad

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has stepped forward to amplify the health crisis facing veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, who is currently battling cancer.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, 18 August 2026, Adebayo urged his followers to rally around the ailing screen legend and help connect his family with credible medical professionals who can offer treatment options.

Reactions as Femi Adebayo calls on fans to help Ogogo find treatment, specialists. Photo credit@femiadebayopsalami/@ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

Femi Adebayo shares Ogogo's family needs

Adebayo made clear that financial support is not what the Hassan family is seeking at this time. Instead, they are in urgent need of expert medical guidance, including referrals to reputable hospitals, oncology specialists, or advanced cancer treatment centres anywhere in the world that can review Ogogo's case files and suggest a path forward.

Fans continue to pray for Ogogo amid health crisis. Photo credit@ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

"Please let's rally around our beloved Sir Taiwo Hassan, who is currently facing a serious health challenge battling cancer," Adebayo wrote. "As shared by his family, they are not looking for money or financial support. What they urgently need is medical direction. They are searching for recommendations for standard hospitals, specialists, or advanced treatment centers anywhere in the world that can review his files and offer treatment options right now. If you know someone who knows someone in the oncology space, or a medical avenue that can assist please help reach out to his family immediately. Let's share this until it reaches the right hands!"

Here is the X post made by Femi Adebayo about what Ogogo's family needs:

Fans react to Ogogo's cancer battle

The appeal drew a wave of responses from Nigerians online, with some offering concrete medical leads and others expressing deeper sentiments.

@HRH_bankeoniru wrote:

"The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston is the best hospital for cancer patients, Texas. It's ranked as the No. 1 cancer hospital in the entire United States. New Patients Line: 1-877-632-6789. May the will of God be done!"

@QueenAyosinmi commented:

"Have they heard of Jesus Christ. He died and rose again, while He was dead, He went into hades and collected the key of death. He rose after 3 days. The power of His resurrection can heal and raise any dying person. It starts with accepting Jesus as his Lord and Savior. Surest.

@Emerging_line shared a more pointed response:

"Isn't that 'Ogogo'? When we call for good governance where the health and welfare of everyone will be guaranteed, he said no, impunity must persist, Yoruba lokan, Omo eni onishedibebere, tinubu till infinity. Now he's a victim and vulnerable Nigerians are asked for help. May God grant him healing and I hope this serves as a lesson that we are all victims of the society we collaboratively destroy."

Fanta loses wife to lung cancer

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian comedian and actor Fanta had mourned the devastating loss of his wife after a difficult battle with lung cancer.

In an emotional announcement on Monday, August 17, 2026, Fanta broke down in tears as he revealed that his wife had passed away. According to the actor, she had been battling lung cancer since February, a period that he and his family endured away from the public eye.

Fanta described his late wife as his “backbone” and “pillar,” highlighting the important role she played in his life and family. His tribute reflected not only the pain of losing his partner but also the deep bond they shared throughout their marriage.

Source: Legit.ng