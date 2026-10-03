The UK government has clarified the settlement rules that apply to adult dependent relative visa applicants in 2026

Whether an applicant gets immediate settlement or temporary permission depends entirely on their sponsor's immigration status

Adult dependent relatives of British citizens or settled persons fall into a different category from those whose sponsors hold temporary permission

The UK government has clarified which adult dependent relatives can receive immediate settlement upon arriving in the country, and which applicants will instead be granted only temporary permission to stay.

Under rules set out in Appendix Adult Dependent Relative of the UK Immigration Rules, the outcome of an application depends directly on the immigration status of the applicant's sponsor in the UK.

UK names people who can get immediate settlement under the adult dependent relative visa route. Photo credit: Leon Neal

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UK Adult Dependent Relative Visa: Who gets immediate settlement

An adult dependent relative applying for entry clearance will be granted settlement outright if their sponsor falls into one of the following categories:

1. A British Citizen.

2. A person settled in the UK.

In both cases, the successful applicant receives indefinite leave to enter alongside their sponsor, with no further visa renewals required.

UK Adult Dependent Relative Visa: Who gets temporary permission instead

Where the sponsor does not hold settled status or British citizenship, the rules work differently. An adult dependent relative applying for either entry clearance or permission to stay will receive temporary permission to remain in the UK, but only for as long as their sponsor's own permission lasts.

This means the applicant's leave expires on the same date as the sponsor's, and the applicant would need to reapply if the sponsor's temporary permission is later extended or converted to settled status.

The UK government's rules therefore create two distinct pathways.

Applicants linked to settled sponsors or British citizens gain long-term security from the outset, while those whose sponsors are themselves on temporary visas must track their status closely and plan for renewal in line with their sponsor's immigration timeline.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had clarified when elderly couples can join their family in Britain on adult dependent visas.

Requirements for UK Adult Dependent Relative Visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had released four conditions foreigners applying for its adult dependent relative visa must satisfy.

The guidance, published on the UK government's official website, applies to people who are being cared for by a relative already living in the UK.

The relative responsible for the applicant's care, referred to as the "sponsor," carries specific obligations under the scheme.

Source: Legit.ng