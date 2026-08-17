The UAE government has set a minimum monthly earnings requirement for foreigners who wish to sponsor a friend's visit visa to the country

The salary threshold has been published on the UAE government's official website, giving residents a clear benchmark to meet before applying

The minimum figure translates to millions of naira, placing the requirement out of reach for many Nigerian residents in the UAE

The United Arab Emirates has disclosed exactly how much a foreign resident must earn each month before they can legally sponsor a friend to visit the country on a visa.

According to the UAE government's official website, the minimum monthly salary required for a foreign resident to sponsor a friend's visit visa is AED 15,000 (N5,532,049).

UAE announces how much foreigners must earn monthly to sponsor friend. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/George Pachantouris

Source: Getty Images

Visit visa: UAE salary rule

The figure sets a clear financial bar for residents hoping to bring friends into the country through a personal sponsorship arrangement. Only those earning at least AED 15,000 per month qualify to act as a sponsor under this category, meaning a large proportion of lower-income foreign workers would be ineligible regardless of their residency status.

The rule is significant for the Nigerian community in the UAE, many of whom have family members and friends who wish to visit. At the current exchange rate, the threshold of roughly N5.5 million per month places the requirement well beyond the average Nigerian salary, even for those employed in the Gulf country.

How UAE visit visa sponsorship works

The visit visa sponsorship system in the UAE allows eligible residents to take personal responsibility for a guest's stay in the country. By sponsoring a friend, the resident essentially vouches for the visitor's purpose of travel and ensures they have adequate financial support during their stay.

The salary condition is part of a broader set of requirements set by UAE authorities to regulate entry and reduce the risk of visa overstays. Residents who meet the income threshold and choose to sponsor a friend must go through an official application process tied to their employment and residency documents.

The announcement serves as a practical guide for UAE-based foreigners who have been uncertain about whether they qualify to sponsor visiting friends, removing ambiguity around the financial eligibility criteria.

UAE publishes residency permit financial Requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had outlined the requirements and application process for foreigners seeking a residency permit.

The government listed the documents applicants need to provide, including a valid passport and other required documents.

Source: Legit.ng