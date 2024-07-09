Nigerian actor Bayo Bankole popularly known for his Boy Alinco roles in Papa Ajasco series, has caused an online stir

A new video of the comic movie star left netizens surprised as they noticed his grey hairs and other older features

Some Nigerians reacted to Bankole’s new video by sharing their thoughts on his ageing

Papa Ajasco actor Boy Alinco, with real name Bayo Bankole, caused a huge stir on social media with his new video.

Taking to his TikTok page, @BoyoBee1, the former Papa Ajasco star shared a video of himself singing and vibing to a song.

Fans react to new video of Boy Alinco actor Bayo Bankole with grey hair. Photos: @boyobanky, @boyobee1 / TikTok

However, what drew netizens' attention to the video was Bayo Bankole’s grey hair. The movie star, who had been away from TV screens for a while, left netizens in awe of his growth as they wondered if he was still the same ‘Boy Alinco’ from the Papa Ajasco series.

See Boy Alinco’s singing video below:

Netizens react to Boy Alinco actor’s new look

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens about Boy Alinco’s new video. Read them below:

tinnel_skincarenigeria:

“He looks so good and he’s aging gracefully .”

dr.erih_:

“When did he put on all this weight.love et for him.”

_neitalee:

“Love love love boy Alinco!! Made me rock those double frame glasses growing up ❤️❤️❤️.”

harry_tunez:

“He’s now daddy Alinco.”

chefbeebah:

“Papa Alinco .. Ageing beautifully well.”

iam.donrita:

“Wow I done old ooo.”

dgold5mith:

“Omo all of us don dey old o .”

vivilavieve:

“Wow , he looks amazing, ageing well.”

Nedumphotography:

“Wow!!! This is nice.”

Tywolfdanjuma:

“Abi Pa Alinco.”

sammiepraize:

“Baba don add join body.”

Iamgrace_omobolanle:

“Wowwwwww! I had to look again and again ❤️❤️❤️ always love this man.”

elle_banky:

“Looking good at 55 .”

dejoke____a:

“He gave my childhood so mush fun… thank you sir.”

ifetemi:

“Imagine this egbon Dey nigeria , him life go don bend nigeria is killing it own citizens .”

