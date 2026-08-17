The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation gave out awards to three federal civil servants during the 2026 Civil Service Week in Abuja

One recipient led Queen's College Lagos robotics team to international competitions in Australia, Rwanda, Houston and Canada

The Emily Aig-Imoukhuede Memorial Endowment Fund has distributed over N60 million to civil servants since 2022

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has presented awards to three federal civil servants as part of the 2026 Civil Service Week, held from June 22 to 28 in Abuja.

The recipients are Abumoye Emmanuel, a Senior Education Officer at the Federal Ministry of Education; Anthony Ogwo, an Assistant Chief Education Officer in the same ministry; and Ochoche Peter, an Assistant Director at the Ministry of Regional Development.

Over N60 million awarded to federal civil servants by the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation. Photo credit: Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation

Source: UGC

Abumoye received the Presidential Civil Service Merit Award, which carries a prize of N500,000, while Mr Ogwo and Mr Ochoche each received the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation EPIC Award, valued at N250,000.

As reported by Premium Times, EPIC stands for Efficient, Productive, Incorruptible and Citizen-Centred.

Robotics coach who took girls to global stages

Abumoye was recognised for his work in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics education, particularly his efforts to draw more girls into technology.

A robotics coach at Queen's College, Lagos, he guided the school's team to the FIRST LEGO League Competition in Australia in 2023 and to an African championship at the Rwanda Submerged Robotics Competition in 2025.

According to Guardian, the team also qualified for global competitions in Houston and Canada in 2026.

His contributions extend beyond competitions. He has worked on projects including the AuroDam Hydro Electric Power Project, developed a sweeping robot prototype called Aurocleaner, and supported remote learning and school infrastructure improvements.

Digital reforms and decades of service

Ogwo, an alumnus of the Aig-Imoukhuede Public Leaders Programme Cohort 5, was honoured for driving administrative and digital reforms at the Federal Ministry of Education.

He contributed to the automation of ministry processes, helped establish a call centre, and proposed a digital Requisition and General Services Management Portal that would allow administrative requests to be tracked in real time.

Ochoche brings more than 18 years of experience in the federal civil service. His work spans performance management, public sector reform and results-based governance.

He contributed to the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP) 2020 and was involved in the development and rollout of FCSSIP 2025, which aims to improve accountability across ministries, departments and agencies.

Over N60 million awarded since 2022

The awards fall under the Emily Aig-Imoukhuede Memorial Endowment Fund, set up in 2022 in memory of the late Pastor Emily Aig-Imoukhuede.

Since then, the fund has paid out more than N60 million to civil servants across more than 50 ministries, departments and agencies.

Chioma Njoku, Director of Programmes at the foundation, said recognising high-performing civil servants could help strengthen public institutions.

"Public servants play a vital role in shaping the quality of governance and improving outcomes for citizens."

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, founded by Aigboje and Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, focuses on public sector leadership development and institutional reform.

Governor approves N50,000 wage award for workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Governor Sanwo-Olu approved a N50,000 wage award for Lagos state civil servants amidst rising living costs.

Sanwo-Olu explained that the award aims to support workers during economic challenges, effective for May 2026.

The governor emphasised the critical role of workers in Lagos' development and announced ongoing infrastructure expansions.

Source: Legit.ng