Osun state Muslim clerics visited Governor Ademola Adeleke at his home to celebrate his 2026 election victory

The governor joined in the celebration by playing the Bandiri drum alongside the clerics who came to honour him

A video of the moment has gone viral, drawing hundreds of thousands of views and sparking lively reactions online

Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke showed off a different side of himself when Muslim clerics paid him a celebratory visit at his home, and the governor did not hesitate to join in the fun.

A video posted on Sunday, August 16, 2026, captured Adeleke seated and actively playing a Bandiri drum as the clerics celebrated alongside him. The clip quickly racked up reactions, with many Nigerians praising the governor for his warmth and free-spirited nature.

Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke celebrates with Muslim clerics after victory. Credit: aadeleke1

Source: Instagram

The visit came in the wake of Adeleke's victory at the 2026 Osun governorship election, with the Muslim clerics heading to his residence to offer their congratulations and prayers in the traditional Bandiri style.

Adeleke's Cross-Religious Appeal

What caught the attention of many viewers was not just the drumming itself, but what it said about the governor's personality and his relationship with people of different faiths. Several commenters noted that Adeleke appeared equally at ease in church settings and Islamic gatherings, a quality they described as a mark of genuine leadership.

The viral clip drew comparisons between the governor and his nephew, Afrobeats superstar Davido, with fans pointing to a shared energy and love for music that appears to run in the family.

Netizens praise Governor Ademola Adeleke following video of him playing bandiri after victory. Credit: aadeleke

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Governor Ademola Adeleke became emotional during a phone conversation with Davido.

Watch Adeleke play the Bandiri drum with Muslim clerics below:

Reactions as Governor Adeleke plays bandiri

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users on X below:

@The28Hours wrote:

"me and this guy with white cap beside the that guy with drum, we dy play ball together back then, man don turn alfa 😄"

@ChefMoe6 commented:

"I just love happy people, this man is naturally happy 🤭🤩"

@adedokuntasleem shared:

"however let live jokes aside. I see most of @davido traits from his uncle. when they say blood is thicker than water. This is the example. Almost most of the social and musical way davido express his same as his UNCLE."

@agbe_ere wrote:

"He's the man of the people😇😇 Sha remember to sleep for atleast 8hrs everyday😌"

@Money_shark7 said:

"Anybody wey dey happy pass this man must be on colos."

@omobabashade noted:

"We do pray together during ileya in EDE, so he does both"

@ozedlamanii added:

"The man too wise! E dey both cele and Methodist, Christian and Muslim and even traditionalist 😂😂😂"

Davido's father throws party to celebrate Adeleke's win

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido's billionaire father, Deji Adeleke, threw a party to celebrate his younger brother's victory at the poll.

The highlight was billionaire Adeleke's rare dance move during the celebration. Another clip captured the moment Governor Ademola Adeleke and other family members joined Davido's father on the dance floor.

Source: Legit.ng