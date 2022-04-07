Veteran actress Bimbo Oshin has given fans and followers a peep into her what her family looks like

This comes as the celebrated actress shared photos of her first child and son as she celebrated him on his birthday

The actress also shared photos of her lookalike young daughter, which has gotten many of her fans gushing over her lovely family

Nollywood actress Bimbo Oshin was in a celebration mood on Wednesday, April 6, when she took to her IG page to share some photos of her first child and son Segun as he added a new year.

In a birthday message to her son, the actress said watching him grow has been the most amazing part of her life.

Bimbo Oshin leaves fans gushing as she celebrates her first child's birthday. Credit: @bimbooshin

She wrote:

"As you journey further in life, May the protection of God almighty abide with you always. May God equip you with wisdom , knowledge and understanding. You are my treasure forever . May God Almighty elevate you in all you do and above all you will fulfill destiny with standing ovation of praise and grace. Keep making us proud son. Thank you for being such a great son I love you !"

Bimbo Oshin also shared photos of her beautiful lookalike daughter.

See the post below:

Colleagues, fans and followers also joined Bimbo in the celebration as they dropped birthday messages to her son.

Legit.ng captured some of them, see them below:

officialafeezowo:

"Happy Birthday to you Oluwa Segun Wajere won lagbara Olohun @bimbooshin ."

iamkemikorede:

"Happy birthday Aburomi God bless your new age son❤️❤️❤️."

zanzeespabeautynstyle:

"Happy birthday darling. Continue to grow and prosper in Jesus name ."

doyinkukoyi:

"Happy birthday darling Son. You will continue to be a source of joy to us all. Thank you for making motherhood sweet."

misturaasunramu:

"Happy Birthday Bobo Sege, Mummy's hubby... God bless you greatly."

yewandeadekoyaabiodun:

"Happy birthday to you darling. May God continue to guide and keep you. Amen"

Source: Legit.ng