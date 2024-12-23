Social media critic Daniel Regha has rated Femi Adebayo's new movie Seven Doors as he shared his review

The social media critics pointed out errors he noted as he also named the actor that impressed him the most

As expected, Daniel Regha's rating has sparked reactions online, with many dragging him while others shared diverse opinions

As Femi Adebayo's Seven Doors continue to make waves in and outside Nigeria, social media critic Daniel Regha has shared his review.

Daniel, known for rating others low, surprisingly rated Seven Doors above average, giving it a 5.5/10 mark.

Daniel Regha shares error he spotted in Seven Doors. Credit: femiadebayosalami/danielregha

Source: Instagram

Daniel Regha points out errors in Seven Doors

The critic who praised Femi Adebayo's storyline and cinematography pointed out a few mistakes in the costuming.

According to Daniel, some characters in the movie were sometimes seen wearing 20th—or 21st-century fashion accessories in an 18th—or 19th-century storyline.

"Example is the Queen's nightwear during the day her son was spiritually attacked," he said.

Daniel also stated that the first episode needed a better connection storyline, as it felt like watching two different movies.

According to the critic, the second episode could've used a better buildup, as it had no suspense.

He also pointed out the prolonged conversations and the English subtitles, which he described disappointing.

Daniel added that Esusu, acted by Aliu Gafar nailed his role perfectly.

See Daniel Regha's post below:

Reactions as Daniel Regha reviews Seven Doors

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

Favour Amaka:

"As a Student, if this kind of Lecturer makes your script, Otilor. It's either F or F."

Uk Boi comedies:

"Write your own script, direct it by yourself and act in a perfect way Haba na!"

Obuji Loveth Nnenna

"Baba don drop strict review When others wey don watch am dey give am 10/10 Omo you no get joy oh."

Femi Johnson:

"Before you criticize anyone go and direct your own movie and let us see. It's easier said than done. Enu ose. Talk is cheap."

Netizens shares errors in Seven Doors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also recently reported that a netizen shared a clip of the error he spotted while watching Femi Adebayo's Seven Doors.

The clip showed different views of Femi Adebayo with and without beads in the same scene.

Many of the actor's fans and followers, however, defended him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng