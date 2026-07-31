Celebrity tailor Seyi Vodi sparked conversation after taking his sons on a textile factory tour abroad to show them how the fashion industry works

The trip included visits to fabric warehouses, industrial mills, and production facilities

Vodi's post about the trip quickly captured attention online, sparking mixed reactions

Celebrity tailor and fashion entrepreneur Seyi Vodi has sparked a lively debate online after taking his sons on a business trip abroad to give them a firsthand look at how the textile and fashion industry operates.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Friday, July 31, 2026, Vodi documented the trip across textile mills, fabric warehouses, and showrooms, capturing his boys up close with large industrial machinery, yarn spools, and production staff.

Celebrity tailor Seyi Vodi shares the reason for showing his sons how the fashion business works. Credit: seyivodi

Source: Instagram

One stop on the tour was Italian company VRL Gianfranco Lattanzi, where the young boys observed sewing and manufacturing processes and met workers on the ground.

The Lesson Seyi Vodi Wants His Sons to Remember

Alongside the video, Vodi shared a caption that made clear the trip was about more than sightseeing.

Writing directly about his intentions for his children, he said they may grow up to become doctors, actors, or tech founders, but what he could give them today was something more immediate.

"The knowledge of fabric. The knowledge of trade. Buy for ₦1. Sell for ₦2. Add value in between. That lesson won't be wasted, even if they never touch a sewing machine. Because wealth begins with learning how to multiply what you have," he wrote.

Seyi Vodi, born Oluwaseyi Adekunle, is the founder of the Vodi Group, a fashion and lifestyle conglomerate based in Abuja that includes tailoring, a training institute, cleaning services, women’s wear, and footwear.

Celebrity tailor Seyi Vodi's sons observed sewing and manufacturing processes and met workers on the ground. Credit: seyivodi

Source: Instagram

He is known for dressing high-profile Nigerian clients and for building his business from modest beginnings during his NYSC years.

The video of Seyi Vodi and his sons abroad as they visit a textile mill, among others, is below:

Fans React to Seyi Vodi's Parenting Approach

The reactions from other followers were more mixed on X. While some admired the move, others could not resist poking fun at the lengths a wealthy parent would go to deliver a business lesson.

@titant3ddy commented:

"Lol. So dem no fit learn for their papa office? These rich men go wyne us."

@_Koyum wrote:

"Na Sansuat them carry me go to see how fabrics is being made. E reach Seyi Vodi turn he carry him sons go Abroad go learn"

@CHULLY1010 said:

"Na money dey talk"

@RasakAbbey noted:

"Bro is rich"

@Sholami4 responded with more enthusiasm:

"That's a great move & his boys can take the business to new level."

@cripticalab1 added:

"The grand take over plan"

Seyi Vodi reacts as Deji Adeyanju rejects cap

Legit.ng recalls reporting that lawyer Deji Adeyanju trended online over his reaction when he was offered a cap with President Bola Tinubu's famous insignia.

Fashion entrepreneur Seyi Vodi, who was wearing one of such caps, handed over a copy to Deji while they exchanged pleasantries, and the activist quickly rejected it.

Also sharing a video from the event, Vodi wrote in a caption:

“adeyanjudeji collect cap you dey run Better come and collect 10 different colors.

Source: Legit.ng