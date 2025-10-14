Nollywood movie Jagun Jagun trended online as the Super Eagles of Nigeria prepared to face Benin Republic in the World Cup qualifier

As football fans anticipate the outcome of the match, some Nigerians shared hilarious nicknames for some of the Nigerian footballers

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen earned a nickname from Femi Adebayo's hit movie Jagun Jagun.

Nigerians have resorted to football banter ahead as the Super Eagles prepare to host Benin Republic in an important final matchday clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Confederation of African Football (CAF) qualifiers.

As football fans anticipate the result of the match, some Nigerians have taken to social media to share funny nicknames for some members of the Nigerian football squad ahead of the match.

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen, however, was at the top of the trend table on X, formerly Twitter, as Nigerians referred to him as 'Jagun Jagun,' meaning 'warrior,' a name also attributed to the title of filmmaker Femi Adebayo's hit movie, Jagun Jagun.

The Nigerian national team goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, was nicknamed Bahubali, a character from Bollywood. Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey was referred to as Nathaniel Bassey and Hilda Baci.

Details about Nigeria's match vs Benin Republic

Benin currently sits three points ahead of Nigeria with a goal difference advantage against the Super Eagles, making Tuesday’s encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo a must-win for the three-time African champions.

However, for Benin, the equation is much simpler as a win or draw would see the country qualify for their first-ever World Cup.

Reactions as Jagun Jagun trends on X

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read the comments below:

GreatmanPhilip said:

"Nigerians will never take football seriously, everything must turn to Nollywood crossover episode."

francisoyemike commented:

"You see that Agbotikuyo Ehhh, he De always average 0/10 dribbles every game. When match finishe Jagun Go begin shout for everybody for pitch."

EmagnetTim said:

"Make una leave Nwabali sabali for me after Nigeria løse today."

popsord_intl said:

"What is this God.. in everything you do pls don’t vex Nigerian people.. "

maskedup123456 reacted:

"You go explain where Jagun Jagun goals dey lift Nigeria go."

olalekan5699999 wrote:

"Super eagle don enter am today,but why na only Jagun jagun you all Dey against,that’s really bad tbh na him even try pass of them."

Supreme__001 commented:

"As una dey drag jagun jagun and bahubali make una no follow me drag Troost-King Kong oh. E go explain why e go be captain of super eagles but e dey play for Saudi league."

Rohr makes prediction against Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr believed that his players can secure three points against the Super Eagles in the last match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The former Super Eagles coach informed the boys to exercise caution as the three-time AFCON winners would be eager for a win. The match against Benin Republic is a crucial one for Nigeria.

