Austria's government website outlines just two official pathways through which a person can acquire Austrian citizenship

The first pathway involves birth, where a child automatically qualifies if at least one parent holds Austrian citizenship at the time

The second pathway requires an individual to meet general naturalisation requirements and submit a formal application for citizenship by award

Austria stands apart from many countries worldwide by recognising only two formal routes through which a person can obtain its citizenship, according to details published on the Austrian government's official website.

While several nations offer a broader range of pathways, including citizenship through marriage, long-term residency, or investment, Austria limits its options to two clearly defined categories.

Austria lists the only 2 recognised ways to acquire Austrian citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Elmar Gubisch/Westend61/Christian Bruna

Source: Getty Images

How to acquire Austrian citizenship

Citizenship by Descent

The first route applies to children at the moment of birth. Under Austrian law, a child automatically acquires Austrian citizenship if at least one parent is already an Austrian citizen at the time of birth. No application is required under this pathway, as citizenship is conferred immediately by virtue of parentage.

Citizenship by Award

The second route is available to individuals who do not qualify by descent but wish to become Austrian citizens through a formal process. This pathway, known as citizenship by award, comes with specific conditions that must be met before an application can proceed.

More information on the Austrian website

The Austrian government website states:

"In case of an acquisition of the Austrian citizenship by award the general requirements for naturalization must be fulfilled and an application must be filed."

This means that simply residing in Austria or having ties to the country is not sufficient on its own. An applicant must satisfy the standard naturalisation criteria set by the government before their case can be considered.

The two pathways represent the full scope of options officially listed by the Austrian authorities for acquiring citizenship, making Austria one of the more restrictive countries in terms of the number of routes available to prospective citizens.

China lists 3 conditions to get citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that China published three official conditions foreigners must meet before qualifying to apply for Chinese citizenship.

According to the Chinese government, a foreign national or stateless person may apply for naturalisation if they are a near relative of a Chinese citizen, have settled in China, or have other legitimate reasons. The government noted that applicants must also be willing to abide by China's Constitution and laws.

Source: Legit.ng