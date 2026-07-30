Popular gospel singer Senwele Jesu became overwhelmed with emotion during her daughter's special day

The proud mother was seen shedding tears as she celebrated a milestone many parents dream about

An emotional moment between mother and daughter has captured the hearts of many online

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Bukola Akinade, widely known as Senwele Jesu, has melted hearts online after an emotional video showed her breaking down in tears during her daughter's graduation ceremony in the United Kingdom.

The singer could not hide her feelings as her daughter graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Portsmouth.

Gospel singer Senwele Jesu becomes overwhelmed with emotion during her daughter's special day. Photos: Senwele Jesu.

Source: Instagram

In the touching clip, Senwele Jesu was seen wiping away tears while celebrating the achievement of her daughter, who had just completed years of academic dedication and hard work.

Mother and daughter share emotional moment

What made the moment even more moving was the fact that the graduate was also seen crying.

As family members and loved ones gathered to celebrate the occasion, mother and daughter shared a heartfelt moment that reflected the deep bond between them.

Sharing the video online, the gospel singer accompanied it with a short but powerful message.

"Thanks for making me proud," she wrote.

Watch the Instagram video of Senwele Jesu and her daughter here:

Reactions trail Senwele Jesu's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@harnuoluwapo_harkinwunmi stated:

"Nothing brings joy to a parent than seeing their child succeed"

@olajumoke2302 noted:

"Very beautiful"

Senwele Jesu's daughter graduates with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Portsmouth. Photo: Senwele Jesu.

Source: Instagram

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Source: Legit.ng