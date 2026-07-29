Samsung's budget smartphones deliver quality features without breaking the bank

The Galaxy A series stands out with impressive cameras and long battery life

Consider your needs when choosing between A05, A06, A15, A16 LTE, and A14 5G

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Samsung has maintained its reputation as one of the world's most trusted smartphone brands by offering reliable devices across every price category.

While its flagship Galaxy S series grabs headlines, the company's budget-friendly Galaxy A lineup continues to deliver excellent value for buyers who want quality smartphones without spending a fortune.

These Samsung phones are the most affordable in the market in 2026. Credit: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Whether you're buying your first Android phone, upgrading from an older device or looking for a dependable backup smartphone, Samsung offers several affordable models with large displays, long-lasting batteries and capable cameras.

Here are five of the cheapest Samsung smartphones available in Nigeria, along with their standout features and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A05: Best budget choice

The Samsung Galaxy A05 remains one of the brand's most affordable smartphones.

Despite its low price, it packs a large display, a reliable processor and a high-resolution 50MP main camera that performs well for everyday photography, according to a report by Vanguard.

Key specifications

Display: 6.7-inch PLS LCD (720 × 1600)

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

Operating System: Android 13

Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP

Selfie Camera: 8MP

Memory: 6GB RAM, 64GB storage

Battery: 5,000mAh

Extras: Dual SIM, 3.5mm headphone jack

Why it stands out

The Galaxy A05 offers an impressive combination of battery life, camera quality and screen size, making it an excellent entry-level Samsung smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A06: Better performance, faster charging

The Galaxy A06 improves on its predecessor with newer software and 25W fast charging. It is designed for users who spend time streaming videos, browsing social media and using everyday apps.

Key specifications

6.7-inch PLS LCD

MediaTek Helio G85 processor

Android 14

50MP + 2MP rear cameras

8MP selfie camera

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Why it stands out

Its fast charging capability and dependable performance make it one of Samsung's best-value smartphones for daily use.

Samsung Galaxy A15: Best display on a budget

If display quality is your priority, the Galaxy A15 delivers one of the best screens in the budget segment thanks to its Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel.

Key specifications

6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-core processor

50MP + 5MP + 2MP triple rear cameras

13MP front camera

4GB RAM, 128GB storage

5,000mAh battery

NFC, USB-C, Bluetooth 5.3

Why it stands out

The AMOLED display produces richer colours, sharper images and a better viewing experience, while the generous 128GB storage offers plenty of room for apps and media.

Samsung Galaxy A16 LTE: Built for multitasking

The Galaxy A16 LTE is designed for users who need more memory for smoother everyday performance. With 6GB RAM and expandable storage, it comfortably handles multitasking.

Key specifications

6.7-inch Super AMOLED display

Octa-core processor

50MP + 5MP + 2MP rear cameras

13MP selfie camera

6GB RAM, 128GB storage

5,000mAh battery

Expandable storage up to 1.5TB

Why it stands out

Its larger memory, vibrant display and expandable storage make it ideal for users who frequently switch between apps or consume multimedia content.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: Cheapest Samsung phone with 5G

For buyers looking to future-proof their smartphone without overspending, the Galaxy A14 5G is one of Samsung's strongest value offerings.

Key specifications

6.6-inch Full HD+ PLS LCD

90Hz refresh rate

Octa-core processor

50MP + 2MP + 2MP rear cameras

13MP front camera

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

5,000mAh battery

5G connectivity

Expandable storage up to 1TB

NFC and fingerprint scanner

Why it stands out

Its smooth 90Hz display, expandable storage and 5G support give it a significant edge over many competing budget smartphones.

Which Samsung budget phone should you buy?

Each of these smartphones offers excellent value depending on your needs. The Galaxy A05 and A06 are ideal for first-time smartphone users and buyers on a tight budget.

Samsung releases the top 5 budget phones to buy in 2026: specs and features. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The Galaxy A15 and A16 LTE deliver premium AMOLED displays and more storage for a richer experience, while the Galaxy A14 5G is the best option for anyone seeking faster mobile connectivity and better long-term value.

Before buying, compare prices across trusted retailers, as costs may vary depending on storage configuration, location and ongoing promotions.

Samsung Galaxy phones with the best battery life

Legit.ng earlier reported that Samsung’s 2026 smartphone lineup proves that battery life is no longer reserved for bulky budget phones.

Whether you choose a flagship Galaxy S series device or a more affordable Galaxy A or M series phone, Samsung has focused heavily on delivering long-lasting power.

The company’s latest devices combine high-capacity batteries with AMOLED displays, energy-efficient processors, and AI-driven battery management to ensure users spend less time plugged in and more time using their phones.

Source: Legit.ng