A Nigerian lady completed her NYSC orientation camp and celebrated the milestone by dressing her father in her NYSC jacket and cap

The young woman shared a touching video on TikTok honouring her father, noting the family milestone she achieved

The heartfelt video went viral, drawing warm reactions from Nigerians who praised the father for his sacrifices

A Nigerian lady has melted hearts online after sharing a touching video celebrating the completion of her NYSC orientation camp by honouring the father who made it all possible.

Posted on TikTok by @rafiyah1508, the clip was filmed in what appears to be a modest office space, its green and orange walls framing a moment that quickly captured the attention of thousands across the country.

A Nigerian lady celebrates her father after completing her NYSC orientation Camp. Photo credit: @rafiyah1508/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Daughter honours father after NYSC orientation camp

Dressed in her full khaki NYSC uniform, the young graduate playfully inducted her father into her service year experience, dressing him in her NYSC jacket and cap before placing her medal around his neck. Both father and daughter could be seen laughing and embracing throughout the exchange, their shared joy making the video impossible to scroll past.

The caption she wrote alongside the video read:

"I salute my father being the 3rd graduate of the family, My best dad🥹😍."

With those words, she made clear that her achievement was not just personal — it was the third time her father had seen a child through education to this milestone, and she wanted him to feel every bit of the celebration.

Reactions as NYSC daughter celebrates father

The clip resonated deeply with Nigerian viewers, tapping into the pride and sentiment that surrounds NYSC, a national rite of passage for university graduates in the country.

The video drew an outpouring of warm wishes from viewers who were moved by the daughter's gesture.

@Fatal odusanyafatai34@gmail.co said:

"Congratulations more bless after this good work and good husband that would take good care of you and your family"

@Engr. Temidayo said:

"May God Almighty grant him the grace to the eat the fruit of all his labour."

@Arekemase Theophilus2017 said:

"More harvest of all ur hard labours over all ur children IJN... This is emotional, congratulations dearie. 🥰✌"

@Samuel Olumide Odebodey said:

"May he live long to eat the fruit of his labour"

Watch the heartfelt father-daughter NYSC moment below:

Lady raises N1million after NYSC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has narrated how she earned her first ₦1 million years ago through a decision she made during her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The lady recalled the financial choices that changed her life, saying a habit she developed during her service year later paid off in an amazing way.

Source: Legit.ng