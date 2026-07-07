A young Nigerian lawyer has advised Nigerians on what to do after sending money to the wrong bank account

The lawyer mentioned that the bank is not at fault, as she spoke about the relationship between banks and customers

At the end of the video, she mentioned what would happen to money wrongly sent within a few days

Just as some Nigerians lamented online after mistakenly sending a large amount of money to the wrong bank account, a Nigerian lawyer has explained the easy steps people can take to recover their money after mistakenly sending it to the wrong bank account.

She said a lot of Nigerians have been affected by the issue of erroneous transfers and explained in detail what needs to be done by the affected person.

Nigerian lawyer shares how court order can help recover money sent to wrong bank account. Middle image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: TikTok/datblacklawyer_, Getty Images/Tolu Owoeye

Source: TikTok

Lawyer speaks on error transfer, advises Nigerians

The lawyer, @datblacklawyer_, made it clear that the reason why money sent to another account is processed by the bank is because of the customer-bank relationship, and a bank can't be blamed when a customer mistakenly sends money to another account.

She, however, explained that the customer can take certain steps, and with this, the person would get back his or her money within days.

Speaking in the TikTok video, the lawyer advised Nigerians:

"Today I want to talk about something that at least 60 percent of us might have experienced or encountered. At least 60 percent of us, it has happened to us one time or the other, and what's that? Erroneous transfer

"That is when you wrongfully or mistakenly transfer money to a different account number.

"It is not a joke. When such a thing happens, what do you do?

"First of all, what you do is calm down because your bank owes you this duty in a customer-bank relationship to credit the account you provide for them. So the truth of the matter is your bank is not even at fault.

"They transferred the money to who you instructed them to transfer it to. You inform your bank and even if you inform your bank, they'll still tell you what you'll do."

Speaking about the most important step that needs to be taken to get the money reversed, she shared:

"You have to contact your lawyer, then your lawyer will file a motion in court, most times at the Magistrate Court, for a motion for reversal.

"You have to put both the bank and the person on notice. The court will hear the motion and make an order. It is now the court order that you have to print and take to the bank for the bank to reverse the money."

Lawyer advises Nigerians on easy steps to recover erroneous bank transfers. Photo Source: TikTok/datblacklawyer

Source: TikTok

When this is done, @datblacklawyer_ explained that the money would be reversed within days because the person or account it was mistakenly transferred to is not the rightful owner.

She concluded:

"So your money is not automatically gone when you make that transfer, but it might be gone if you don't take this procedure. When you get a court order and take it to them, within a few days, your money will be reversed back to you because the person is not the owner of the money and they're not entitled to it."

Watch the video detailing how Nigerians can recover money mistakenly sent to the wrong bank account.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man mistakenly transferred N35,000 to the wrong bank account while carrying out a transaction.

He said he tried to contact the recipient to request a refund, but the person allegedly blocked his phone number.

Man returns money sent to his account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man mistakenly transferred a large amount of money to the wrong OPay account. After discovering the mistake, he quickly contacted the owner of the account and explained what had happened.

The recipient later refunded the money to him, and the incident sparked mixed reactions from many Nigerians on social media.

Source: Legit.ng