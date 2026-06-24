Akin Olaiya has shared a video amid the ongoing drama surrounding the collapse of his marriage to his wife, Nafisat Hammed

The actor got married in Oyo State in 2025, and videos from the ceremony trended online, with many social media users reacting to his wife's appearance

However, fans paid little attention to the video itself, focusing instead on the song that accompanied the post and what it might suggest about his current situation

Nollywood actor Akin Olaiya has reacted to the controversy surrounding his personal life following the breakdown of his marriage.

The actor had earlier released a statement explaining what transpired between him and his wife, Nafisat, noting that he had moved on after making efforts to reconcile their differences.

Reaction trail Akin Olaiya's cryptic post amid drama, following his failed marriage. Photo credit@akinolaiya

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on his Instagram page, the film star appeared to address his critics with a cryptic message.

According to him, people should not change their decisions out of fear of society. He added that society can only offer advice and cannot provide food for them.

Akin Olaiya shares music video

The message was accompanied by a music video from fast-rising Fuji singer Yeesha Ladybarry, popularly known as Lady Barry.

The lyrics of the song appeared to be directed at critics who have continued to condemn the actor following the collapse of his marriage.

Recall that Akin Olaiya's estranged wife also reacted to reports about their separation. She spoke figuratively about the situation, and many social media users claimed to have understood the message she was conveying.

Fans knock Akin Olaiya over post amid his marriage saga. Photo credit@akinolaiya

Source: Instagram

Subsequently, videos and voice notes allegedly belonging to the actor's estranged wife surfaced online. In them, some of her friends accused the actor of infidelity, alleging that he had become involved with another woman who was reportedly one of his ex-wife's bridal maids.

Fans react to Akin Olaiya's post

Many fans expressed disappointment over the actor's actions toward his wife. Some referred to him as "Jonasi," a term often associated with cheating, infidelity, manipulation, and greed.

Others repeatedly asked in the comment section whether Lady Barry was the woman people had been referring to as his alleged new partner.

However, many commenters were impressed by the singer's vocal ability, with some comparing her talent to that of her legendary father.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Akin Olaiya

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actor and the kind of message sent to people. Here are comments below:

@ bumps_oba stated:

"Hmmm were no go fit talk incoming lati suebebe nah the bleaching wey you Dey bleach still Dey make you feel say time Dey your side o dale ki oni umbrella e to mo pe eru lohun ru no discipline."

@upson23414 shared:

"Good voice and better message. Na she be the bestie?"

@official_ptop said:

"This is real Jonasi ,never like to take accountability for their actions."

@queenashakeola_ wrote:

"Pls kindly find a dermatologist for ur skin and back to ur cool skin, wallah, u will be handsome."

Nafisat's friends accuse Akin Olaiya of betrayal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that friends of Nafisat Hammed accused actor Akin Olaiya and his new wife of betrayal. The women released an audio message claiming the new bride served as a bridesmaid during Nafisat's wedding before taking over the husband.

They confirmed that Nafisat was not forced into the marriage but noted that she looked upset on her wedding day because of an early morning incident.

Source: Legit.ng