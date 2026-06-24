Akin Olaiya's estranged wife, Nafisat Feenah, finally addressed the rumours surrounding her separation from the actor

The actor's estranged wife alleged that she experienced pain, mistreatment and violence during their marriage

Nafisat Feenah also opened up about the age difference between them and made a surprising claim about her former husband

Nollywood actor Akin Olaiya's estranged wife, Nafisat Feenah, has broken her silence amid rumours that their marriage, which began less than a year ago, has crashed.

The couple got married on June 29, 2025, at the Central Mosque in Ibadan, but a document surfaced online days ago claiming that Olaiya and Nafisat were set to divorce.

Akin Olaiya's estranged wife, Nafisat Feenah, explains why she left their marriage amid divorce rumours online. Photo: akin_olaiya/fatitell

Source: Instagram

In the document allegedly released by Akin Olaiya, he announced the dissolution of his marriage to Nafisat Feenah Hammed, stating that shortly after their wedding, she left their matrimonial home without notice and later refused all reconciliation efforts despite his attempts to reach her and her family.

The Yoruba actor formally declared that his marriage to his Hausa wife was dissolved and that Nafisat was no longer his wife.

Akin Olaiya's estranged wife speaks

In a video circulating online, Nafisat Feenah shared her own account, alleging mistreatment and violence in the marriage.

She explained that things had actually fallen apart since last year, 2025, though she only left three months ago.

She said:

"Last three months ago, I left my marriage because I'm pained, I'm mistreated, and I feel like I did not matter. And nobody is going to stay in a marital home that goes with violence.

Me and my husband, we're not together anymore for like a long time, since last year."

Olaiya's wife defends her decision to walk away

Nafisat pushed back against people questioning why she would leave her marriage without a reason, arguing that nobody enjoying a happy marriage would ever wish for it to end.

"I'm staying with my ex-husband. I'm expecting a lot because he's older than me, like I'm still young, but I don't mind marrying him when he's older than me, like the age gap is much. And I decided to marry him no matter what, because when you want to marry someone, age does not matter if you really like that person."

She stated that those criticising her did not know what truly went on behind closed doors.

The actor's estranged wife noted that the age gap between her and her husband never bothered her because she had chosen to marry him regardless, but added that he had since been spreading rumours about her.

"So why don't you think that when someone is enjoying his marriage, that person can never pray for something to happen, for her to leave. You keep on enjoying your marriage, being with your husband, praying to have your own kids, and living your happy life. But when marriage is violent, something really goes on that you don't even know about, you just have to leave "

Nafisat Feenah said she would never publicly reveal everything that happened in her marriage, insisting that doing so goes against how she was raised.

Akin Olaiya's ex-wife also expressed shock that after everything she went through, her ex-husband ended up marrying her own best friend.

"And imagine after all that, after the mistreatment, pain and everything, the husband end up marrying your own best friend. So what does that mean? What does that mean?"

She maintained that she had left everything in God's hands and acknowledged that her decision to finally speak out was prompted by the social media dragging she had faced over the matter.

Watch the full video below:

Akin Olaiya’s in-law speaks on their marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the family of Akin Olaiya’s new Hausa bride, Nafisat Feenah, cleared the air on her viral wedding video.

Social media users raised concerns after the young lady was seen standing without a smile beside the dancing actor.

A family member quickly dismissed the forced marriage rumours and confirmed that the movie star paid her bride price in full.

Source: Legit.ng