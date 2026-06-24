Nafisat Hammed's friends released an audio online where they accused Nollywood actor Akin Olaiya of marrying her friend

The women claimed the actor's new wife served as a bridesmaid during Akin Olaiya and Nafisat's wedding and later became the actor's wife

The audio also addressed claims that Nafisat was forced into the marriage, with both Nafisat and her friends clearing the air on the matter

Friends of Nafisat Hammed, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Akin Olaiya, have come out to accuse the actor and his new wife of betrayal, saying she snatched her friend's husband.

The callout came hours after Nafisat shared her own account of what happened in her marriage, alleging mistreatment, violence and rumour spreading, and claiming the actor married her friend.

Akin Olaiya faces fresh allegations as Nafisat's friends accuse his new wife of betraying their friendship after the marriage crisis. Photo: akin_olaiya

Source: Instagram

In a lengthy audio that has spread widely on social media, Nafisat's friends said Akin Olaiya betrayed Nafisat by marrying the same friend who served as a bridesmaid at his wedding to Nafisat on June 29, 2025.

They also addressed the viral video that showed Nafisat looking upset on her wedding day, insisting that she was not forced into the marriage but that something had happened that morning, which angered her. Nafisat herself was heard in the audio confirming she was not forced.

The friends further accused the bridesmaid of arriving late to the wedding and later taking over Nafisat's husband.

According to them, when confronted, the bridesmaid admitted that she deliberately snatched the husband because Nafisat had offended her.

The friends added that the new wife is Yoruba and described her actions as against Yoruba culture, which they said does not condone snatching another woman's husband.

They also criticised Akin Olaiya for refusing to address the allegations directly, choosing instead to respond with dancing videos, which they described as evil.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the audio

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Social media users shared mixed feelings about the messy situation.

@jammykolz1:

"Make bridemaid say wetin nofisat do make we know"

@Dorren06:

"So he actually remarried ? 😳😯. But the wife's friend that agreed to marry the man nko ? Na waoh."

@Regularized4eva:

"You are divorced already. Why are you not moving on... Please start another relationship or remain single forever."

@Dera_king00:

"This is so messy… am in here for it"

@jammykolz1:

"All these are friends are young and naive….they are actually not in her best interest…na mocking dem dey for"

@LilyjoeBae:

"Omg Love is what again?? This is not ending anytime soon 😭💔💔"

@dinewithlj:

"These ones will trend for another one week again😂"

Friends of Nafisat Hammed speak out as Akin Olaiya faces accusations over his new marriage and past relationship. Photo: akin_olaiya

Source: Instagram

Akin Olaiya's second marriage ends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Akin Olaiya ended his marriage to Nafisat Feenah Hammed just one year after their 2025 wedding in Oyo State.

A viral dissolution letter claimed she backed out of a Lagos event at the last minute and packed her belongings out of their shared home.

The actor said he tried to reconcile with his wife through her family members, but ended the union when she insisted on leaving the relationship.

Source: Legit.ng