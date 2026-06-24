A wedding video of Nafisat Hammed and Akin Olaiya from June 29, 2025, has resurfaced online after news of their marriage collapse broke

In the clip, groom Akin Olaiya danced joyfully while the bride appeared visibly unsettled and unengaged throughout the ceremony

Netizens dug out the video after Nafisat confirmed the marriage ended barely a year after the wedding

A wedding video of celebrity couple Nafisat Hammed and actor Akin Olaiya has gone viral after netizens dug it up in response to news about their marriage collapse.

The video, originally from their June 29, 2025 wedding, resurfaced after Nafisat publicly confirmed that the marriage had collapsed in less than a year, with domestic violence and others cited as the reason for the split.

Why everyone is talking about Nafisat Hammed’s facial expression in viral wedding footage. Credit: akin_olaiya

Source: Instagram

Amid the controversy trailing their marriage, netizens have exhumed the wedding clip of the actor and his estranged wife. Eagle-eyed online in-laws could not help but notice the bride's demeanour.

In the clip, the contrast between the two newlyweds was impossible to miss. Akin Olaiya was seen dancing energetically, beaming with joy as he celebrated what should have been one of the happiest days of his life.

Nafisat, however, stood noticeably still, her expression flat and distant, clearly not matching her husband's energy. She looked more like someone enduring the moment than someone living it.

Nafisat's confirmation that the union had ended has added a deep layer to what people are now seeing in the video. Many viewers read her cold demeanour during the dance as a sign that something was already wrong, whether she had doubts, was under pressure to go through with the ceremony, or already sensed what was coming.

The footage quickly caught fire online, with many viewers pointing out that the warning signs were right there in plain sight.

Resurfaced wedding video of Akin Olaiya leaves netizens asking one question about Nafisat Hammed. Credit: Akin_olaiya

Source: Instagram

Nafisat and Akin Olaiya's wedding clip stirs speculation

Social media users had a lot to say after watching the video, with many reflecting on what the bride's body language may have been telling the world all along. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@get2kenelvis said:

"I have maintained that the signs are always there. If it does not feel right, no be by force."

@priclessmaria penned:

"I suspect she just found out here that the man is cheating."

@rotmond5 opined:

"The video obviously showed that something wasn't right. It gave the impression that you weren't completely sure about the marriage, or that you were being pressured into it. God help you both."

@larbyclassy4 wrote:

"The girl no dey happy now. Them force her to marry him abi? The weyrey just dey dance dey smile alone 😂."

Watch the clip from Akin Olaiya's wedding below

Akin Olaiya's second marriage crashes

Legit.ng reported that actor Akin Olaiya reported the end of his second marriage just a year after their wedding to Nafisat Hammed.

The dissolution has sparked an outpouring of reactions on social media, especially after an alleged letter surfaced, revealing the emotional turmoil surrounding the actor's marriage breakdown.

Source: Legit.ng