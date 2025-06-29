Yoruba actor Akin Olaiya's new in-laws have addressed their daughter's demeanor during her private wedding ceremony

This comes after clips from the traditional wedding emerged on social media as many pointed out the bride's unwillingness to marry Akin Olaiya

A new video shared following the uproar online captured the wife's facial expression as she debunked the claims

This comes as the video captured to viral claims by social media users after videos from the private traditional ceremony showed the Yoruba actor’s new Hausa wife’s facial expression.s

Akin Olaiya remarried in a private celebration attended by close family and friends.

While colleagues like Wunmi Toriola congratulated Akin, a video from the wedding stirred up allegations on social media.

This comes as the video captured Akin dancing beside his new wife, who stood still, showing no signs of happiness.

This led to some netizens claiming the bride was not willing to marry the actor, while others questioned whether the union was by consent or arrangement.

The of Akin Olaiya and his new bride is below:

Akin Olaiya's in-laws speak

Addressing the viral claims, a family member of the bride in another video, debunked the claims that the marriage was forced.

The relative, who was spotted with the couple, emphasised that they were genuinely in love, adding that the bride price was fully paid.

A clip also showed Akin Olaiya's wife smiling as she posed beside him.

“To everyone asking if our daughter was forced to marry Akin Olaiya, that is not true. Her bride price was properly paid in full by her husband. We didn’t give her out cheaply. They love each other so much. We Hausas don’t give our daughters out because of money or friendship.

The video of Akin Olaiya's in-laws addressing video below:

Reactions as Akin Olaiya's in-laws speak

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

ayaba_fatoye commented:

"She's a fairer version of Efe Irele. God bless their union."

jmk_fabrics said:

"This is far better than the first video; welcome o our arewa bride, we love you."

iseeamiraclenaijaexpresscargo commented:

"He reach to ask...this explanation and video is better."

omokehinde.oo reacted:

"Congratulations, lovebirds. May Allah bless your union, and it shall stand the test of time, Amin! Gorgeous Bride."

hawanatabiola said:

"Our Hausa inlaw we don hear o, e seun gan ni. NAGODE."

ms.cocofudge reacted:

"Hausa brides don’t dance like that at their weddings. It’s a cultural thing, I don’t get the uproar."

fowooflagos said:

"She was supposed to smile like this even if she doesn’t understand the song. Atlease it’s better now."

jay.beejumzy said:

"Why she no come smile for that video nah? Anyways, congratulations to then."

Akin Olaiya's brother with Mohbad's dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Akin Olaiya's brother, Ayo, shared a video of from a movie location.

The highlight was Mohbad's father's presence, as he seen beside a car with eyeglasses on.

A clip showed the moment Olaiya and Abebi excitedly approached Mohbad's father as they posed for pictures.

