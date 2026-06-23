A group known as 'Alexx Ekubo Wives Association' has shared a heartfelt tribute to the late Nollywood actor days after his burial

The group of women also shared fond memories they had with the late actor before his demise

The group also shared how many of its members were heartbroken over the actor's demise, stirring emotional reactions online

Days after his final burial in Arochukwu, Abia state, Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has continued to make waves on social media. Recently, the deceased's fanbase penned a heartfelt tribute as they mourned him.

In a post via a social media post via AlexxEkubofanpage, a group known as 'Alexx Ekubo Wives Association,' through its pioneer, Adaeze Lucy, recalled how the fanbase, which mostly comprised women, started almost ten years ago.

‘Alexx Ekubo Wives Association’ stirs reactions with heartwarming tribute to late actor. Credit: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

"My dearest Hubby @alexxekubo That was how this thing between us started — me calling you hubby and you calling me your wife. Then we grew into the Alexx Ekubo Wives Association and somehow became one big family. It's almost 4am and I can't sleep. I keep replaying memories in my head. I started this page @alexxekubofanpage in 2016 and from day one, you welcomed us with open arms. It's been almost 10 years of knowing you, and I can remember almost every moment we shared," Adaeze wrote.

She also recalled her first physical encounter with Alexx, "I was too shy to say hello, but my colleague pushed me towards you. You gave me the warmest hug, and from that moment, something changed. From then on, I became your eyes and ears."

Adaeze shared how the late Nollywood actor came through for her when she almost lost her job by buying her a laptop because she didn't have one. She recalled how Alexx supported her when she lost her mother and through postpartum depression.

"When I lost my mum, you carried me through one of the darkest periods of my life. Uncle Alexx, you called me almost every week until her burial the following year. You kept checking on me. You kept encouraging me. You kept sending money to support me and my siblings," she said.

Adaeze also revealed Alexx showed support for other members of the group.

Association of Alexx Ekubo's Wives breaks silence with moving tribute after his burial. Credit: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

"Whenever I came to you with a special case of a wife in distress, you acted immediately. No questions. No delays. Just kindness, You knew almost all of us by name," she said.

"I miss you, Hubby. We miss you, Hubby Your wives have been inconsolable. Our association members are heartbroken Maybe that's because some people are simply too special to lose," she added in the heartfelt tribute.

Adaeze also included videos of special memories with Alexx Ekubo, including a clip of him with some of the members.

Alexx Ekubo's fan page social media post is here.

Reactions as Alexx Ekubo's fans mourn him

See the reactions below:

the_october14_girl commented:

"He said he love His wivessss Alexxxxxxxxxxx sleep perfect."

kelvin32315 said:

"It's well sis. With the fact that I just lost my husband and then this news of loosen Alex is so painful. God rest their souls."

makindeadejumoke wrote:

"Alex Ekubbo was love himself."

wendy.vibez commented:

"His love was really really abundant. I’m actually baffled at how much love and good energy he gave to people, everyone is talking good about him it is well."

Alexx Ekubo's fan passes away

Legit.ng previously reported that a fan of Alexx Ekubo passed away while preparing for the late actor's burial.

The update was shared via the Nollywood star's fan page on Instagram. The loss also sparked emotional reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng