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US Publishes 100 Questions That Foreigners May Face in American Citizenship Test, Gives Answers
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US Publishes 100 Questions That Foreigners May Face in American Citizenship Test, Gives Answers

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • The United States government released the full list of 100 questions that foreigners may face during the official citizenship naturalisation test
  • The questions are drawn from two subject areas covering the history of the United States and how its government is structured
  • Applicants can access all 100 questions on the official USCIS website, with the first three questions offering a glimpse of what to expect

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The United States government has made public the complete set of 100 civics questions that foreign nationals may encounter when sitting the American citizenship naturalisation test.

According to details from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the questions are drawn from two broad subject areas: the history of the United States and the structure of its government.

US reveals 100 questions applicants may face in American citizenship test
US releases full list of 100 citizenship test questions for foreigners. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg/John Moore
Source: Getty Images

Sample questions from the US citizenship test

The following are the first three questions from the official list of 100:

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"1. What is the supreme law of the land?"

Answer:

"The Constitution"
"2. What does the Constitution do?"

Answer:

"Sets up the government"
"Defines the government"
"Protects basic rights of Americans"
"3. The idea of self-government is in the first three words of the Constitution. What are these words?"

Answer:

"We the People."

The remaining 97 questions are available on the official USCIS website, where all 100 questions are arranged in full with their corresponding answers.

US: Where to find all 100 questions

Applicants preparing for the naturalisation test are encouraged to study the complete list directly from the USCIS platform.

The questions cover a wide range of topics tied to American history and governance, and having a thorough understanding of both subject areas is essential for anyone hoping to pass the civics portion of the citizenship process.

US releases update on American citizenship test

Read also

US announces 3 categories of foreigners exempted from American citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the US government listed three categories of foreigners who may be exempted from the English language requirement for American citizenship.

The categories include older permanent residents who meet specific age and residency conditions, as well as applicants with qualifying medical disabilities.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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