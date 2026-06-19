Francis Duru has made a video to speak about his health after hearing reports that he was down with an illness

A post had been circulating about the actor being sick, as it shared an alleged video of him and the condition he was reportedly in

Many people showered him with prayers after watching what he said about his health, while others shared their observations about his appearance

Nollywood actor Francis Duru has addressed claims that he is down with an unknown illness.

The movie star had been rumoured to be sick and battling for his life after a post surfaced online, sharing a video that allegedly showed him in a critical condition.

Reactions as Francis Duru opens up on illness rumour, fans raise concerns about his appearance. Photo credit@francisduru

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the claims, Duru told his fans that the recording came from a place of wickedness and stressed that he had never been that sick.

Speaking further, the movie star stated that he would never be as ill as the video suggested. He described the viral recording as the handiwork of "merchants of darkness."

Francis Duru assured his fans that they could see him speaking for himself and that all was well with him.

Francis Duru sends message to fans and friends

Sending a message to those who care about him, the actor revealed that while some people genuinely called to check on his welfare, others reached out simply because they had heard the rumours about his health.

He expressed gratitude to everyone who contacted him out of genuine concern and appreciated their support.

Francis Duru's fans speak about look as he denies being sick. Photo credit@francisduru

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Francis Duru's Video

Fans were relieved to hear that the actor was doing well and thanked God for preserving his life.

However, a few people remained concerned and questioned whether he was truly fine. They observed that he appeared to have lost a significant amount of weight and compared his current appearance to how he looked in the past.

One fan advised him, as a fellow Christian, to visit a particular church while continuing to offer prayers and words of encouragement to the actor.

Here is ther Instagram video below:

@uchescouc reacted:

"What they wished you, will come back to them in Jesus name Amen."

@godswillovee said:

"Thank God for the gift of life to you Mr. Francis. You are a rooted Christian, Try visit Lord’s Chosen. You need the full glory of our Lord Jesus Christ in your life. For the welfares are not carnal but mighty through Jesus Christ. Be strong Mr. Francis. May the peace of the Lord be with you always in Jesus name Amen."

@sulaimanaledeh reacted:

"Amen. Their evil plan for you will consume them, amen

@oghenebouqu reacted:

"When I saw the video, I quickly speed forward from the page, I was furious and angry, like I knew it was not true . Anyways May God protect you and us …. God bless you my bro. May you live long."

@ chizorom58 shared:

"You lost a lot of weight,I hope everything is okay."

@uchescouc stated:

"Back to sender to them that wishes you sickness."

@chineduikedieze wrote:

"May the Lord heal u permanently."

Olaiya Igwe speaks about rumour trailing him

Legit.ng had reported that veteran actor Ebun Oloyede popularly known as Olaiya Igwe was rumoured to have passed.

However, the actor spoke about his health and revealed that he had a long battle with kidney stone which eventually ended after he had it removed surgically.

He also stated that je was is recuperating in Lagos after a surgery at an Ibadan-based hospital.

Source: Legit.ng