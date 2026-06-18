Charles Born has shared what he went through while growing up with his father in an emotional interview

In the viral interview, he noted that he had almost taken his own life because the mistreatment was overwhelming

Many viewers were emotional after watching the video and praised him for not turning out the way his father wanted him to

Nollywood actor Charles Born was in tears while sharing the heartbreaking story of how his father allegedly mistreated him as a child.

The movie star was a guest on Ify’s Kitchen podcast, where he spoke about his upbringing.

Reactions as actor Charles Born breaks down in tears, shares how his dad maltreated him. Photo credit@charlesborn

Source: Instagram

According to him, his father would look him in the eyes and say many unprintable things about his future.

Sharing more, he claimed that his father would soak a horsewhip in a custard bucket containing paper and use it.

He added that, as a result of the treatment he endured, he once attempted to end his life, but was fortunately rescued when one of his father’s friends heard him and broke into the house to save him.

Actor Charles Born speaks about his father in an emotional interview/ Photo credit@cahrlesborn

Source: Instagram

Charles Born shares more about his father

Sharing further in the comment section of the video, the movie star thanked people who had reached out to him and stated that he has forgiven his father, although he still remembers everything.

The actor added that he has gone through therapy and is now in a better place.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Charles Born's interview

Reactions have trailed the video of the actor speaking about his father as many tried to comfort him and share what they know about him. Here are comments below:

@ jp_micheals shared:

" Many adults are walking traumas from childhood, watch what you say, their story is not your own_charlesborn you are amazing and stronger than anyone can tell you, God knows you have overcome."

@_charlesborn said:

"You guys ooo!!! Thanks for the love. I promise im fine and I’m healing well been in therapy for years!!!!! I have forgive him!!! Still trying to forget but I have forgiven him."

@jst_efe reacted:

"charlesborn as you can see, you proved your point and oh it’s very loud and clear! You did not amount to “nothing”.. you are somebody and ehhh you’re sooo talented, hardworking and strong.. I’m not even saying this to cheer you up or anything but even as a stranger, I am proud of you cos I’ve seen you try different things, I’ve seen you push in this industry and all I see is a strong, intelligent, determined man who knows what He wants and you definitely are just getting started."

@sweet_phabian wrote:

"My experience with my dad is worse but thank God we don’t look like what we’ve been through,sending you warm hugs bro."

Tracy Okoli speaks about his father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Tracy Okoli, daughter of veteran actor Obi Okoli, had shared the kind of relationship she has with her actor father.

She was a guest on a podcast where she said that she only met her father once, and they are cat and dog.

Many were amazed after hearing what she said in the video as they shared their take on the veteran actor.

Source: Legit.ng