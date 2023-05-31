Veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru appreciated his lovely wife, Adokiye, as they marked 20 years of marriage

Duru lavished admiration on the mother of his "three bundles of joy" and praised his wife for her sacrifices and endless devotion

The movie star revealed that they have grieved, laughed, and had many beautiful moments together, as fans and celebrities cheered them on

Veteran actor Francis Duru has celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary, with indefatigable praise for his beautiful wife, Adokiye.

The screen star celebrated the occasion on Instagram, thanking Adokiye for being a good wife, friend, and mother to their three children.

Francis Duru celebrates his wife on their 20th wedding anniversary. Credit: @francis.duru

He mentioned how they have grieved, laughed, and had many beautiful moments together. Duru praised his wife as a rare human being and said she makes marriage so simple.

Duru's statement read in part:

"How else do I say I have been a blessed man. Like a joke we have been stuck together for two decades…..in friendship and love …we have cried together, wiped each other’s tears.. laughed together ..counselled each other…what a rare human you have been…at peace always.. mother of our three bundles of joy.. my friend..sister, confidant. Succor source. How you make marriage so easy..20 years together Dox thank you my dear wife..it can only be God and we give Him thanks. Thank you for all you do..for your sacrifices to make sure we are fine…tnx for your unending love…"

See his Instagram post below:

Celebrities and fans celebrate Francis Duru’s 20-year marriage

monalisacode

"Like joke like joke.. 20 years as one. but oh boy you both have been together for as long as I can remember.. like 35years? God bless you both."

chi.andrews:

"Congratulations to you both our Actor and your beautiful wife. Sending you best wishes from London England."

baroness_omatess:

"Wishing you two many more years in good health , love and wealth through Christ our lord . Happy anniversary legend."

patfourreal:

"Wow happy wedding anniversary to you both and Gods unending blessings."

