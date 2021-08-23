On Monday, August 9, veteran actor Ebun Oloyede popularly known as Olaiya Igwe was rumoured dead

Igwe revealed that he had a long battle with kidney stone which eventually ended after he had it removed surgically

The actor who is recuperating in Lagos told Legit.ng he had the surgery at an Ibadan-based hospital on Saturday, August 7

On Monday, August 9, veteran Nollywood actor, Ebun Oloyede popularly known as Olaiya Igwe, was said to have died from a kidney-related ailment.

While the rumour was spreading, Legit.ng tried calling his phone lines but it remained unreachable and almost gave credence to the widespread rumour.

Not relenting, calling his phones became a daily routine until the veteran actor picked and spoke on his rumoured death. He also confirmed that he had a battle with a kidney-related ailment.

Actor Ebun Oloyede Olaiya Igwe speaks exclusively to Legit.ng after surviving kidney stone surgery. Photo: Olaiyafilmscompany

Source: Instagram

The Abela Pupa actor and producer revealed that he underwent surgery as he was battling a kidney stone which had caused him immense pain. The Olaiya Igwe said he had been visiting the hospitals before the surgery and he was advised to opt for a surgical operation to remove the stone even long before he did it.

The renowned actor revealed to Legit.ng that he had successful surgery on Saturday, August 7, and the rumour of his death broke two days after. He said the operation was carried out in an undisclosed hospital in Ibadan, Oyo state.

He noted that though the surgery cost him millions of naira, which he said he had paid two months before the date of the surgery, he is glad that he survived it and is alive to recount the experience.

"My life is more important than the money and I thank God that I survived it"

When asked how he is feeling at the time of the interview, he said he is feeling better by the day.

During the chat with our editor, Igwe was served a bowl of fruits which he ate with no difficulty.

TAMPAN president visits Olaiya Igwe after surgery

On Monday, August 23, the president of Theatre Arts & Motion Picture Practitioners' Association Of Nigeria (TAMPAN) Bolaji Amusan popularly known as Mr Latin, paid a courtesy visit to Olaiya Igwe in his home.

The visit was to check on his well being after the surgical operation. He was accompanied by other notable actors like Opebe, Ogun state governor of TAMPAN, Owolabi Ajasa and others.

A photo of the visit was shared on the verified Instagram page of Mr Latin and he captioned it:

"I visited @olaiyafilmscompany at home and very pleased that he is recuperating very fast."

Source: Legit