Nollywood movie star Francis Duru and his wife are lucky to witness the celebration of their 19th wedding anniversary

The film star dedicated a beautiful post to his woman on Instagram while thanking God for upholding their union

Fans and colleagues in the industry flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the husband and wife

Nollywood movie star Francis Duru and his wife have inspired members of the online community with their love stories.

The movie star recently penned a lovely note to his heartthrob on the occasion of their 19th wedding anniversary.

Actor Francis Duru and wife celebrate 19th wedding anniversary. Photo: @francis.duru

Duru pointed out that the union has been blessed with three wonderful kids as he noted that he and his wife are stuck together forever.

A portion of his note also saw the actor blessing the day he met his wife while highlighting some of her qualities. He wrote:

"I bless the day I found you..you fill the essence fueled from on high..my great midwife..tnx for being you and being there for us...thanks Dox..no one but you...my undying love I vow 4 Eva...we bless God good people ..it's our wedding anniversary ..your prayers will be cherished most...may the good Lord bless you all abundantly."

See his post below:

Fans, colleagues congratulate the couple

laclassozougwu said:

"Happy wedding anniversary to u urs sir. More blessings to ur home."

francis_pett said:

"Congratulations bro . May God bless your home."

officialeddyfitness said:

"May God blessed her and keep your family my Boss mentor."

mgbojikweugochukwu said:

"HWA to the Duru's, may the blessings of THE LORD continue to abide with your union and family in JESUS NAME....AMEN."

ovunda.ihunwo said:

"Congratulations and Happy Anniversary! May God continue to oil your union."

tchindagodlove said:

"Love you sooo much, good sir ❤️❤️❤️ God bless and keep your Union forever."

Source: Legit.ng