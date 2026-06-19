Grace, Yomi Casual's wife, has slammed Nigerians over what she described as their hypocrisy regarding late actor Alexx Ekubo

In a post shared on her Instagram Story, she reacted to a comment made by a man about the actor and criticised people for their double standards

She also recalled some of the things that were said about Alexx Ekubo and his friends while he was alive, questioning why many of the same people are now expressing sympathy and grief

Yomi Casual's wife, Grace Makun, has slammed the double standards she has observed among people during the burial of late actor Alexx Ekubo.

The businesswoman has been vocal about the late actor since his demise, sharing insights into what her husband went through and reactions surrounding the situation.

Yomi Casual’s wife addresses Alexx Ekubo’s Critics. photo credit@Yomicasua/@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In one of her posts, she shared how her husband felt about being the one who made the suit the late actor’s body wore after his passing. She was also the one who announced that the actor was married while he was alive.

In a post on her Instagram Story, she criticised the hypocritical behaviour of Nigerians toward the movie star.

According to her, while Alexx Ekubo was alive, many people labelled him and his friends with names that were not true. She added that they also condemned the actor but were now shedding tears after his death.

Grace Makun shares man’s post

In the same post where she called out critics of the late actor, she shared a message written by a man identified as Godwin, who commented on the burial and other rites performed for the late actor.

Yomi Casual’s wife sends memo to Alexx Ekubo's critics. Photo credit@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

According to Godwin, people gave Alexx Ekubo labels, and the internet became a courtroom where he was tried and judged.

He added that many people did not know the struggles or the truth about Ekubo; they simply went after him to judge and condemn him.

Godwin further stated that after all the name-calling, which entertained many people, Ekubo eventually left social media to protect his sanity. While people were still wondering what happened to him, he reportedly became ill.

Recall that a few years ago, Alexx Ekubo was involved in a public controversy following the crash of his engagement with his former fiancée. The actor was heavily dragged online before he eventually went offline, leaving many questioning his whereabouts.

After his death, some people visited his ex-lover’s page to criticise her, alleging that her actions after the breakup contributed to his emotional struggles and eventual passing.

Yemi Alade pays tribute to Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Yemi Alade had paid a glowing tribute to late actor Alexx Ekubo by sharing one of her music videos featuring him on her Instagram page.

The actor was laid to rest during a ceremony held in Arochukwu, Abia State, on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Many fans were moved to tears after watching the video, with several offering prayers for the repose of his soul and strength for his family during this difficult time.

Source: Legit.ng