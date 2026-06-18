Alexx Ekubo: Actor's Bodyguard Breaks Down in Tears, Gives Emotional Tribute at His Wake-Keep
- Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's personal bodyguard, Miracle, delivered a heartbreaking tribute at his late boss's wake-keep ceremony in Arochukwu, Abia state
- The bodyguard described the deceased as his mentor, big brother, friend, and a reliable father figure who impacted his life positively
- Miracle revealed that he named his son after the late actor because of the kindness and deep life lessons he received from him
There were tears and emotions at the wake-keep ceremony of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo in Arochukwu, Abia state, as his personal bodyguard, Miracle, delivered a heartbreaking tribute in honour of his late boss.
Miracle, who described Alexx as his mentor, big brother, friend, and father figure, said he was still struggling to come to terms with the actor’s passing.
Bodyguard details close relationship with Alexx Ekubo
The emotional bodyguard recalled how he spent years working closely with Alexx, sharing conversations, making plans, and learning valuable life lessons from him.
"I stood at his door..." Alexx Ekubo's bodyguard recalls final duty moments after late actor’s passing
According to him, Alexx Ekubo had a unique way of communicating and could easily tell when something was wrong, revealing that the actor also taught him how to treat people with kindness.
Miracle said:
“I always call him Doc, Chief Ikuku Ikenna. I named my son after him because he was a great father to me. You’re not just my boss, you’re my mentor, my big brother, my confidant, and one of the most important people in my life. I keep wishing it was all a prank.”
The security detail added that he still finds it difficult to accept the sudden demise of his boss.
He added:
“Doc, I opened your door as I always do, expecting you to step out. I stood there hoping and praying that this wasn’t real, but you didn’t step out. Your commando is shattered. I can’t look at your pictures anymore. I can’t watch your movies anymore. Everything I have today is because of you. Boss, I love you. I will always love you. Keep resting till we meet again.”
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Reactions as bodyguard mourns Alexx Ekubo
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the bodyguard's post below:
Onyinye Chukwu said:
"What is with d nose mask bikonu."
Faith Irozuru Okonkwo said:
"May the lord receive his soul."
Watch the emotional video below:
What man did to Alexx Ekubo's coffin
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady drew people's attention to a man's suspicious behaviour around the casket of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.
Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng