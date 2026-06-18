Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's personal bodyguard, Miracle, delivered a heartbreaking tribute at his late boss's wake-keep ceremony in Arochukwu, Abia state

The bodyguard described the deceased as his mentor, big brother, friend, and a reliable father figure who impacted his life positively

Miracle revealed that he named his son after the late actor because of the kindness and deep life lessons he received from him

There were tears and emotions at the wake-keep ceremony of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo in Arochukwu, Abia state, as his personal bodyguard, Miracle, delivered a heartbreaking tribute in honour of his late boss.

Miracle, who described Alexx as his mentor, big brother, friend, and father figure, said he was still struggling to come to terms with the actor’s passing.

Alexx Ekubo’s bodyguard gives a tribute at the actor's wake-keep. Photo credit: ABN TV/Facebook, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: Facebook

Bodyguard details close relationship with Alexx Ekubo

The emotional bodyguard recalled how he spent years working closely with Alexx, sharing conversations, making plans, and learning valuable life lessons from him.

According to him, Alexx Ekubo had a unique way of communicating and could easily tell when something was wrong, revealing that the actor also taught him how to treat people with kindness.

Miracle said:

“I always call him Doc, Chief Ikuku Ikenna. I named my son after him because he was a great father to me. You’re not just my boss, you’re my mentor, my big brother, my confidant, and one of the most important people in my life. I keep wishing it was all a prank.”

The security detail added that he still finds it difficult to accept the sudden demise of his boss.

He added:

“Doc, I opened your door as I always do, expecting you to step out. I stood there hoping and praying that this wasn’t real, but you didn’t step out. Your commando is shattered. I can’t look at your pictures anymore. I can’t watch your movies anymore. Everything I have today is because of you. Boss, I love you. I will always love you. Keep resting till we meet again.”

Reactions as bodyguard mourns Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the bodyguard's post below:

Onyinye Chukwu said:

"What is with d nose mask bikonu."

Faith Irozuru Okonkwo said:

"May the lord receive his soul."

Watch the emotional video below:

What man did to Alexx Ekubo's coffin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady drew people's attention to a man's suspicious behaviour around the casket of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng