Lil Nas X has opened up about his mental health, sharing what doctors told him and the steps he has taken to address it

He also spoke about his sexuality, joking about himself while reflecting on what he has been going through

His video generated sympathy and support from fans, who offered prayers and wished him a full recovery

American rapper Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, has opened up about his mental health in a video shared on his Instagram page.

The singer previously worried fans about his mental health last year when he was seen walking unclothed on the street.

Reactions as American Rapper Lil Nas X opens up about mental health diagnosis. Photo credit@lilnasx

Source: Instagram

In the video, he said he has been in rehab and is feeling much better as he has been seeing a psychiatrist and a therapist.

According to him, he has bipolar disorder, which he felt he had always known about but did not admit because he did not want to take medication.

“I have a therapist and a psychiatrist now, which has really been helpful. When I got my bipolar disorder diagnosis, I felt like I had always known for the past few years, but I didn’t want to admit it because I didn’t want to take medication.”

American Rapper Lil Nas X speska bout his sexuality in viral video. Photo credit@lilnasx

Source: Instagram

Lil Nas X shares more about his life

Sharing more, the singer said he is Black, gay, and has bipolar disorder, and he sometimes feels unsure about how people perceive him, as he feels like he has been living life on “extreme hard mode.”

The music star noted that he had been in rehab for months and is now back home with his family and friends. He also appreciated his fans for staying with him over the seven years he has been making music, and gave an update about his new song.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail Lil Nas X's video

Reactions have tried the

@__seppp shared:

"gosh are we so happy to see this face again."

@do_you_fondue stated:

"Not to participate in parasocial behavior, but my GOD am I glad that you're doing well. I've been wondering if you were okay for a long time."

@twloha wrote:

"Love that you’re sharing your story"

@mswrightsway reacted:

"I could not stop smiling and laughing with you!!! Omg so good!. Thank you for sharing this unabashed you."

@evelynnworld reacted:

"god bless uuuu!! you look so good."

@magicmooshka commented:

"makes me so happy to see your smile again, we’re so proud of you and all the work you’ve put in to be where you are. hope all the joy you’ve brought to the community comes back to you tenfold."

@michib702 said:

"I’m glad you’re doing better, feeling better and you look great."

Wizkid beats Weeknd, Sam Smith, Lil Nas X

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian music superstar Wizkid trended online as fans celebrated his international feat.

Wizkid has once again proven why many consider him the leader of the new school of Afrobeat artists. The Afrobeat superstar recently made history as he was crowned the Best International Act by Brazil's most prominent music award show, BreakTudo.

Source: Legit.ng